'Patrick Mahomes is on pace to win more than Tom Brady': Here's WHY Nick Wright agrees with Travis Kelce on NFL GOAT debate

Ever since Tom Brady retired, the NFL world has been looking for the next Brady. When it comes to the next Tom Brady, everyone’s eyes are on Patrick Mahomes. According to many famous NFL entities, even Tom Brady himself, there’s speculation that Patrick could bypass him.

Things became really interesting when Nick Wright, NFL reporter and First Things First host, brought some stats into the picture. Comparing Tom Brady’s stats with Patrick Mahomes, Nick Wright concluded that Patrick Mahomes is the next NFL GOAT. Here’s what Nick said:

How come Nick Wright came to a conclusion about Patrick Mahomes being the next Tom Brady

On October 26, telecasted the episode of First Things First, which Nick Wright was a part of. During the conversation, Nick explained how he thinks that Patrick Mahomes has the potential of surpassing Tom Brady. Moreover, the stats were also presented during the conversation, comparing Tom Brady with Patrick Mahomes.

Nick Wright came forward, explaining that people’s way of comparison is wrong. Instead of comparing winnings, the ideal comparison factor is ‘how much they are contributing.’ Talking about the same, Nick said, “So on the contributions fact, this right now would be the first time in Patrick’s career he has had a top-six scoring defense. Brady had 10.”

The show also displayed statistics of both the players, displaying various things. Starting from NFL MVP, Patrick has a percentage of 40%, while Tom Brady has 14%. Regarding Super Bowl wins, Tom Brady's percentage is 32%, while Mahomes holds 40%. In addition, Mahomes has the SB MVP of 40%, while it's 23% for Brady.

From the statistics, it's clear that Patrick Mahomes has made significant achievements in the NFL. Even though it's not as much as Tom Brady, Mahomes has a lot of career years to get to Tom's level.

Concluding his take, Nick said, "So if you're asking me, do I think he's going to get him? Yeah, of course. Patrick Mahomes is on pace to win more than Tom Brady." What do you think?