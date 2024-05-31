Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs Denied Joint Practice Session With Detroit Lions

NFL teams have begun their preparations for the upcoming season. The Kansas City Chiefs might still be in their celebration mood. But over 100 days have passed since they won the Super Bowl LIX.

Most of the players have returned for organized team activities(OTAs). A common method used by teams during this period is joint practice sessions. The Detroit Lions wanted those sessions with the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. But the reigning Super Bowl champions denied the proposal.

Chiefs deny joint practice session with the Lions

Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions Head Coach, spoke about the matter to the media. His team will soon practice with the Giants. “It just, it didn’t work out,” Campbell explained why the Lions couldn’t hold a session with the Chiefs.

Campbell had talked with Andy Reid, the Chiefs HC, about training together. The Lions HC clarified that it’s something the Chiefs don’t do. He has no issues with the Chiefs for not getting a positive response.

Andy Reid had explained his stance on joint sessions in 2015. He said that he had lots of opportunities to do that, but he's selfish. Reid knows that there are not a lot of secrets, considering the level technology has reached.

The Chiefs HC doesn’t want anybody to hear his teaching points. He wants to keep his things to his team as much as possible. Reid had made it clear long back that he isn’t a fan, and he stood by his opinion.

Patrick Mahomes finds a new receiving partner

Rashee Rice is away from the action for his criminal involvements. Xavier Worthy had pulled his hamstring. But Mahomes didn’t want to pause his practice. The 3x Super Bowl champion was spotted practicing long balls with Marquise Brown.

The Chiefs want to win another Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want to leave any scope for errors.