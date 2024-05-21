Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to Play Super Bowl LVIII Rematch in Week 7 of NFL 2024

The San Francisco 49ers met the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season. Patrick Mahomes’ side entered the championship game after beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. On the other hand, the 49ers had defeated the Detroit Lions in a close high-scoring game with a 34-31 scoreline.

The quest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy was going strong at Allegiant Stadium. The thrilling contest went to Overtime as both the teams were tied at 19-19 in the regular period. Brock Purdy’s 49ers took an early lead in overtime. They held on to it until Mecole Hardman completed a touchdown off a pass from Patrick Mahomes with only 3 seconds left on the clock. These two sides will meet again in week 7 this season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

The schedule for the upcoming NFL season is out and last season’s runners-up are set to host the reigning Super Bowl champions. Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes will go head-to-head in week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.

While the 49ers will look to avenge their painful loss in February, the Chiefs want to replicate their win. A thrilling game is guaranteed when these two rivals meet in the 3rd week of October this year. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs’ Dream of Completing a 3-Peat

Kansas City Chiefs’ road to New Orleans isn’t going to be easy this time. They are scheduled to face two strong opponents in the initial phase. The Chiefs will begin their season against the Baltimore Ravens and then will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes has promised another Super Bowl to the fans a couple of times. He seemed confident about getting his hands on the glory at Logan Paul’s podcast show and Travis Kelce’s music festival. The Chiefs are having some troubles with Rashee Rice and Harrison Butker but they have added Xavier Worthy and Marquise Hollywood Brown to the roster. They also extended the contract with their tight end Travis Kelce making him the highest-paid TE in the league.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Have Two Tough Opponents Lined Up For Opening Fixtures; Details Inside