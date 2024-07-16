In a heart-pounding finale to the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Kansas City Royals' rising star Bobby Witt Jr. came extremely close to victory, only to be edged out by Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández.

The nail-biting end to the HR Derby left Royals fans, including NFL superstar and team part-owner Patrick Mahomes, in a state of collective disappointment.

Patrick Mahomes reaction to the HR Derby

As the Derby unfolded, Mahomes found himself fully immersed in the action, embodying the spirit of every Royals supporter.

His wife, Brittany, captured a telling moment on Instagram, showing the quarterback standing just feet from the television, hands on hips, ready to erupt in celebration or sink in despair with each swing of Witt's bat.

The three-time Super Bowl champion's wholehearted support for Witt was evident throughout the event.

Prior to the Derby, Mahomes boldly predicted Witt's victory in a one-word reply to ESPN's Jeff Passan: "Bobby."

As the final round reached its climax, Mahomes' emotional investment was visible, Mahomes take to X and tweets, "Noooooooooooooooooooo."

Highlight of the Home Run Derby Finals

The Derby's final round showcased a clash between youth and experience. Witt, representing the new generation of baseball talent, faced off against Hernández, a seasoned slugger making his Derby debut.

Witt's path to the final was nothing short of spectacular. The young infielder blasted a combined 37 home runs in the first round and semifinals, setting the stage for a potentially historic victory.

However, Hernández proved to be a formidable opponent, matching Witt's power and precision swing for swing.

Witt managed to launch 13 home runs, showcasing his impressive power with a longest blast of 457 feet and an average home run distance of 409 feet.

Hernández, however, found an extra gear when it mattered most. A strategic timeout and a conversation with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed to ignite a spark in the Dodgers' slugger.

He proceeded to hit five home runs in six swings, ultimately finishing with 14 home runs to claim the title.

The margin of victory couldn't have been slimmer. On his final swing in bonus time, Witt connected with a ball that traveled 406 feet to center field, only to see it fall agonizingly short, hitting the middle of the wall.

Had that ball cleared the fence, fans would have been treated to a swing-off to determine the champion

While the result was undoubtedly disappointing for Mahomes and Royals fans, Witt's performance in the Derby served as a testament to his immense potential.

The young infielder, who recently signed an 11-year, $288 million contract with the Royals, has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting players in baseball.

Mahomes' unwavering support for Witt and the Royals further cements his status as the perfect representative for Kansas City.

Since joining the Royals' ownership group in 2020, Mahomes has become deeply invested in the city's sports scene, also acquiring stakes in Sporting Kansas City of MLS and the KC Current of the NWSL.

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby concluded with a thrilling finale that saw Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández narrowly defeat Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.