Patrick Mahomes ‘Most Iconic NFL Rookie Card’ Auctioned for Whooping USD 173,000

Last week, a rare and highly coveted rookie card of Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, sold for nearly $200,000 at auction. This 2017 Panini National Treasures card is a treasure for collectors. It featured Mahomes' autograph and a piece of his jersey, with only 10 copies in existence.

Beckett, a well-known grading service, awarded the card a mint 9 and the autograph a perfect 10. Factoring in Goldin Auctions' buyer's premium, the card fetched an impressive $173,240.

Patrick Mahomes' rookie card breaks record

Goldin Auctions lauded the Mahomes National Treasures patch/auto rookie card as “quite simply the most iconic NFL rookie card ever produced by Panini.” While this sale commanded a high price, it pales compared to the record set by another Mahomes rookie card.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Opens Up on Difficulties of Son’s Stardom: ‘I’ve Shed a Lot of Tears’

In 2021, LJ's Card Shop in New Albany, Ohio, purchased a similar 2017 Panini National Treasures Mahomes rookie card for an astounding $4.3 million. That particular card is distinguished by its unique NFL patch and its “one of one” designation. Especially making it a one-of-a-kind item in the sports memorabilia world.

Despite being only 28 years old and just seven seasons into his NFL career, Mahomes has already established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Texas Tech, Mahomes' career has been nothing short of spectacular. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro, two-time NFL MVP, three-time Super Bowl champion, and three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Advertisement

Under Mahomes' leadership, the Chiefs have secured back-to-back Super Bowl titles, making them the first team to do so since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Mahomes has a long way to go to match Tom Brady's record of seven Super Bowl victories and five Super Bowl MVP awards. His career trajectory indicates that he could challenge these benchmarks in the future.

More into Patrick Mahomes’s on-field success

Even with a season that some considered subpar by his lofty standards, Mahomes posted remarkable numbers in 2023: 401 completions on 597 attempts for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and a career-high 14 interceptions.

The Chiefs still managed to win the Super Bowl, underscoring Mahomes' ability to deliver when it matters most. The Chiefs prepare for the 2024 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5th. There is widespread anticipation that Mahomes will rebound strongly and continue to cement his legacy.

Also read : Patrick Mahomes Witnesses Lewis Hamilton’s Historic British GP Win After Major Adidas Collab Announcement

Advertisement

Investing $173,240 in a single card may seem extravagant but given Mahomes' established place in NFL history and his potential for future success, the value of his memorabilia is likely to increase.

As he continues to rack up accolades and potentially add more Super Bowl rings to his collection, Mahomes' rookie cards could become even more valuable, securing his status not only as an on-field legend but also as a coveted name in the world of sports collectibles.