Patrick Mahomes' mother explains why she thought Chiefs coach Andy Reid would restrict her son's style of play

It seems Randi Mahomes had doubts about Andy Reid over Patrick Mahomes’ gameplay. The three-time Super Bowl champion, and two-time MVP, Patrick Mahomes is the backbone of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. However, Mahomes’ gameplay to scramble had put Randi Mahomes in doubt.

Hailing from college football, Randi was having double thoughts following Patrick’s scramble. Moreover, Randi wasn’t sure that the Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid would give the green signal to Patrick Mahomes to scramble.

Randi Mahomes had doubts about Andy Reid

Randi Mahomes appeared on the The Mom Game Podcast’ with Julie Dobbs and Emily Jones where she highlighted her doubt following Patrick Mahomes’ scramble. She shared that she was unsure whether Andy Reid would allow Mahomes to scramble.

The proud mom said, “Even the first couple years with the Chiefs, I would say I don’t think you’re supposed to do that, like scramble around, running around, and he was like coach Reid [said] it works, do it. I’m like, okay, but I don’t think you’re supposed to do it, but okay.”

However, Patrick Mahomes’ gameplay is known to the entire football fraternity, and how it made Mahomes one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes’ gameplay complements the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is on a quest to clinch his third consecutive Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs became the champions in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, the Chiefs are anticipated to win their third consecutive championship. In the previous season, Mahomes scored 4187 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Moreover, Andy Reid’s presence in Mahomes’ life played a pivotal role in the accolades that Mahomes’ gained over time. However, one thing is for sure Patrick’s gameplay was the proving point for the Chiefs' success.