Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Mahomes Reveals Why Her Son May Not Play as Long as Tom Brady

Gearing up for a possible three-peat, Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly on his way to becoming an NFL great. Like Tom Brady, Mahomes bagged three titles under his name. Brady, who retired in 2023 after playing in the NFL for 23 seasons, has set the bar high.

Certainly, NFL enthusiasts started comparing Mahomes’ career with Brady's. However, according to his mother, Randi Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback might not have the same retirement plan as Brady.

Why may Patrick Mahomes retire before Tom Brady?

Momma Mahomes recently appeared on The Mom Game Podcast, where she shared her thoughts on her son’s career and family life. She said, "I hear him, you know, make comments like, 'If the game takes away from my kids, I might not play as long as Tom Brady,' and I'm like, I'm so proud of him for that."

She highlighted the part about how Patrick Mahomes wants to retire early and prioritize his family above everything. Randi shared a lot of things related to Patrick’s family secrets, ideologies, and his journey with football. She noted that football was initially the last sport he liked.

Growing up, Patrick played multiple sports and even considered quitting football at one point. It was only when he was leaving for college that he told her he would stick with the game. According to her, this was the decision that has undoubtedly paid off.

Married to his high school sweetheart Brittany Lynne (now Mahomes), Patrick Mahomes has two children: Sterling Skye, who is three years old, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who is one. Balancing a demanding NFL career with family responsibilities is a priority for Patrick.

Patrick Mahomes is prepared to give all his precious time to his family

Earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes spoke to Time magazine about his NFL legacy and future. He talked about his commitment to prioritize his family over an extended football career. "I've looked," Mahomes said.

Patrick also added, "If I played until Tom's age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. That would mean missing plenty of youth sporting events and other commitments. I would love to play that long.”

His plans didn't end there, as he said that he would want to be there for his daughter and if could do that, he would continue to play. He went on to say that if his games make him feel that it's taking away the “family time” then he will quit.

Currently enjoying his offseason, Brittany Mahomes often shares moments of Patrick spending quality time with their children. Whether it is her enjoying marine life with Bronze Mahomes or Patrick’s secret of getting a dad bod with Sunday tradition they prioritize family time more. As the summer season continues, one can expect to see more family time with the Mahomes.

Let us know in the comment if you agree with Mahomes' process of thinking.