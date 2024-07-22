Patrick Mahomes Perfect 60 Yard TD Pass to Rookie Xavier Worthy Leaves NFL Fans Amazed: ‘3 Peat Incoming’

The Kansas City Chiefs have recently started training camp. On day one, fans noted an extraordinary performance, as Patrick Mahomes threw a pass more than 60 yards to rookie Xavier Worthy for a touchdown.

What happened next left NFL fans stunned both on and off the field. Some sports enthusiasts even believe that the Chiefs' third consecutive win is on the way. Read on to learn more!

Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy stunned fans

The Kansas City Chiefs played a practice game on Sunday where the three-time Super Bowl Champion was spotted throwing a pass to the rookie receiver. The duo then showcased to their fans what they could do against opposing defenses.

The next moment, Worthy hauled the touchdown pass, which drove fans wild with excitement. It is worth mentioning that the 21-year-old player was picked by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 draft as the 28th pick.

As soon as the clip about the pass went viral, it gained immense love from fans alike. One fan believed that the Chiefs’ third consecutive victory is on the way, “3 Peat Incoming.”

While another mentioned how it was a great catch and commented, “great catch”

Lastly, a fan wrote, “god damn it that pass is unreal”

Here are some other reactions:

A closer look into Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ previous two back-to-back victories

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to secure their second consecutive victory last year, a feat that Tom Brady and their then-squad, New England Patriots, achieved in 2003 and 2004.

Initially, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers by 25-22 in 2022 to win their third Super Bowl Championship. They repeated their win by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and taking a 38-35 victory in 2023.

It is important to note that the squad currently has the best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +500. However, only time will tell whether the franchise can replicate this achievement this time around.

