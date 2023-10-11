Patrick Mahomes pinpoints Travis Kelce’s mindset in Vikings win to explain ‘why he's one of the greatest’

The Kansas City Chiefs recently had an outstanding win over the Minnesota Vikings this October 9. Travis Kelce was a huge factor in why the Chiefs won by 20-27, even though the tight end was injured during the match. Talking about Travis Kelce's mindset, fellow team player, Patrick Mahomes revealed why Travis is one of the greatest NFL players. Let's see what the quarterback said about Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend.

Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce's competitor mindset, in context with recent Vikings win

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs won the match against the Minnesota Vikings, there was a moment when the win seemed hard to attain. Travis Kelce was injured during the second quarter, reportedly a low-ankle sprain. Patrick Mahomes talked about the same with the media, postgame. The quarterback said it was quite a weird moment since the injury happened just before halftime.

Patrick, talking about Travis Kence's injury, said "Then you got back to the locker room, they're looking at it and stuff like that, but I knew — I mean, obviously it hurts, and if Travis is out of the game it hurts." The quarterback also revealed how Travis and he shared the same mindset and both of them would get back to the game, even with the slightest window open.

Talking about the same, Patrick Mahomes revealed, "I knew he was trying to get back in. I feel like Travis has the same mindset as I do. If you give him a window of if he can get back in the game, he's going to get back in the game." Mahomes talked very highly about Travis Kelence, especially since he had a major hand in the Chiefs' win this weekend.

"Competitor, man. That's why he's one of the greatest. He will battle through stuff like that and came back and made a lot of great catches for us," said Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce came back to the ground in the third quarter and successfully caught a 4-yard touchdown that helped the club go ahead by 27-13, and ended up winning the match as well.

