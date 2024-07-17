NFL’s one of the most beloved quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has yet again found himself in the headlines but it’s not for his on-field antics this time.

The reason for this spotlight is quite interesting, the Kansas City Chiefs' signal caller has made a decision to bring a television to the training camp for the first time in his career.

The reasons are; the upcoming Olympic games in Paris and the release of a highly awaited video game.

Patrick Mahomes reveals why he brought a TV to the training camp

During a press conference that was held on Tuesday, Mahomes made a surprising revelation about his decision to add a television set to his training camp routine.

"This is my first year I'm bringing a TV," he told reporters. "I haven't brought a TV ever before, but NCAA came out, I'm gonna have to turn it on. I brought a TV for NCAA and the Olympics."

One of the primary motivations behind Mahomes' decision is the release of EA Sports College Football 25.

This marks the return of the popular college football video game franchise after a decade-long hiatus. The last instalment, NCAA Football 14, was released in 2013 when Mahomes was still in high school.

The revival of this beloved series is a significant event in the gaming world, especially for football enthusiasts like Mahomes.

The game's return was made possible by recent changes in college sports regulations, allowing the use of players' likenesses through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements.

Patrick Mahomes looking forward to the Olympic Games in Paris

While the video game is a major draw, Mahomes is equally excited about the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Set to begin on July 26 and run until August 11, the Olympics will overlap with the Chiefs' training camp, which officially starts on July 21.

Mahomes' interest in the Olympics goes beyond mere spectating. The quarterback has previously expressed his desire to represent Team USA in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I definitely want to," Mahomes said last year, discussing the possibility of competing in the newly added Olympic event.

Despite the introduction of these entertainment options, Mahomes remains focused on the upcoming NFL season.

The Chiefs are aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory, a feat that has never been accomplished in the league's history.

Reflecting on the previous season, Mahomes acknowledged room for improvement. "Every season starts different," he stated. "You've got to come in with that same mentality you had the year before, even a higher intensity, and even though we won that Super Bowl last year, we didn't play our best football."

The Chiefs' 2023 season was not without its challenges. The team struggled offensively for much of the regular season, finishing with a 9-6 record before their playoff run.

Mahomes and his teammates are determined to address these issues and perform more consistently in the upcoming season.

"We have a lot of those same guys back, and they know how that felt," Mahomes explained. "So we're going to try to prepare ourselves better this year so that we can play better throughout the season."

The Chiefs will kick off their 2024 campaign on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, whom they defeated in last season's AFC Championship Game.

