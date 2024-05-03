Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Spewing Conspiracy Theories: ‘I’m Not Him’

In a recent interview with Logan Paul on his YouTube podcast The Impaulsive, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his take on former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers' tendency to embrace conspiracy theories. While acknowledging Rodgers' intellectual prowess, Mahomes expressed a preference for living unburdened by such speculative notions.

"I'm not gonna say I'm into all the crazy ones," Mahomes stated. "I just know, out of all of them, one or two might be true. That's Aaron Rodgers' vibe; I'm not him."

Mahomes then referenced Rodgers' education at the University of California, suggesting it may have fostered his deep dives into conspiracies. "The thing is, he is extremely intelligent. He went to [California], so I'm sure he's really deep into those. I like to be blind to 'em, I just wanna live my life with my family."

Aaron Rodgers’ Penchant for the Improbable

Rodgers, now the new starting quarterback for the New York Jets, has indeed demonstrated an affinity for embracing conspiracy theories over the years. From questioning the validity of the Sandy Hook shooting and the 9/11 attacks to alleging ties between talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Rodgers has never shied away from voicing controversial beliefs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

A 2023 CNN report even cited an instance where Rodgers allegedly told a reporter years ago that he didn't believe the Sandy Hook shooting had occurred, though he has since denied making such claims.

Despite the contentious nature of his stances, Rodgers remains unperturbed by dissenting views. In fact, he has actively sought out opportunities to debate those who disagree with him, as evidenced by his invitation to former teammate Travis Kelce to discuss vaccinations on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Rodgers has also stated that he possesses proof of Kimmel's purported connection to Epstein, dismissing critics as those seeking to "cancel" him for his beliefs.

Interestingly, despite his tendency to embrace conspiracy theories – which some might consider a hallmark of gullibility – Rodgers is alleged to possess a remarkably high IQ of 130, well above the average human intelligence quotient.

As Mahomes alluded, Rodgers' intellect and educational background may contribute to his willingness to entertain unconventional ideas, even those that defy widely accepted narratives.

Mahomes prefers to steer clear of such controversies, opting instead to focus on his family life, Rodgers' outspoken nature ensures that his conspiracy-laden perspectives will continue to captivate and polarize audiences for the foreseeable future.

ALSO READ: Does Patrick Mahomes already have a better career than Aaron Rodgers? Comparing their stats and records