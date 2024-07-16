Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Being Ranked No 1 Quarterback in NFL by Coaches, Executives and Scouts

Patrick Mahomes has reacted to being ranked as No. 1 quarterback in the National Football League and his reply is very encouraging. The Kansas City Chiefs star wants to keep on going in the coming years as they gear for a three-peat.

It was no surprise when the 28-year-old was named at the top in ESPN's recent survey when the coaches, executives, and scouts ranked him No. 1 and it was for yet another year.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to being ranked No. 1 quarterback by coaches, executives, and scouts

Jeremey Fowler of ESPN enlisted the list with the help of coaches, scouts, and executives to rank the top 10 players in the quarterbacks category and Mahomes was at No. 1. The official account of the Kansas City Chiefs took over their account to congratulate their star player.

The franchise wrote, “QB1 strikes again. Congratulations Patrick Mahomes.” Replying to the tweet, Mahomes quoted it by saying, “Let’s keep it rolling.”

All thanks to his impressive resume and the late-game heroics, the Chiefs quarterback has now won three Super Bowls in the last five seasons among which, two came back-to-back. He was crowned as MVP for all three majors.

Mahomes has left a notable impact on the league and has already achieved a significant amount of success so early. The player will be excited to lead his side to yet another Super Bowl victory this year while the season is around the corner.

Patrick Mahomes wins Best Male Athlete of the Year

This was his second consecutive year when Patrick Mahomes took him the Best Male Athlete of the Year award. It was also announced that he is the Best NFL Player at the 2024 ESPYs.

Although the Texas native was not there to achieve the honor, coach Andy Reid was there to accept the award on his behalf.

The quarterback finished the 2023 season with 4,183 yards passing and 27 touchdowns, however, it wasn't his best. The star player nevertheless led his side in the postseason when he won two road games resulting in him being named as the Super Bowl MVP for the third time.

He surpassed Lamar Jackson of Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett to bag this award.

