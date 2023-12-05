Patrick Mahomes refuses to blame refereeing for Chiefs’ loss but non-calls have fans convinced NFL is rigged

Sunday Night Football definitely turned out to be a nightmare for the Chiefs, as they lost to the Green Bay Packers by 24-19. However, what fans are more concerned about is a biased judgment by coaches toward Mahomes' touchdown call.

While the fans think that the NFL is rigged and coaches should be fined for all the late and biased calls, Patrick Mahomes has a different opinion about the missed touchdown attempt. Here's who Patrick Mahomes blames instead:

The backstory of the missed touchdown throw by Patrick Mahomes

The game was about to finish, with the Kansas City Chiefs at 19-27. The Chiefs were down by eight points, and they needed a touchdown to win their game. To make that possible, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent the ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

When Patrick sent the ball to Marquez, there wasn't even a minute left for the game to conclude. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was covered by Carrington Valentine, and it appeared as if the receiver was going to catch the ball, too, inside the 5-yard line.

However, the wide receiver was unable to catch the ball because the cornerback jumped up his back. This prevented Marquez Valdes-Scantling from failing to attempt to catch the ball, and instead he fell to the ground. While fans are unhappy about this incident, Patrick shared his unique take.

Patrick Mahomes refused to blame NFL officials and coaches for the weekend incident

Fans were not happy with the missed touchdown call, but Patrick Mahomes is nowhere to blame for the officials. "If I get the ball out there, then he scores a touchdown. That's what I'm saying," explained Patrick Mahomes after the game to reporters.

"You don't want flags, man. I gotta make the throw. If I make the throw, then I wouldn't be wanting a flag," the Chiefs quarterback added further. According to him, it was important for him to make the throw since he wanted to avoid getting flagged.

This incident proved two things that Tom Brady said a few weeks ago. First, NFL referees are throwing an abundance of flags this season, making it more like flag football . Second, Brady's "Mediocrity" statement is proven to be right here. The coaches need improvement really badly.

It's surprising that while there was a lot of criticism pointed towards Tom Brady for pointing out these things, it all proved to be right. How can we ignore the fact that even Aaron Rodgers, Shannon Sharpe, and Chad Johnson feel the same as Brady about the current NFL?