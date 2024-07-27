Patrick Mahomes Responds to Raiders ‘Kermit Doll’ Video Says, “It’ll Get Handled WHEN IT GETS HANDLED”

Sometimes a tiny gesture or statement might be the difference between being excellent and mediocre. In a recent debate, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes did just this.

Patrick Mahomes replied to Thursday's video of Las Vegas Raiders safety Trey Taylor ridiculing him while carrying a "Kermit the Frog" doll wearing a red jersey and a wig designed to imitate the quarterback's hair with a simple statement.

Patrick Mahomes replies to Raiders 'Kermit Doll’ Incident

The Raiders renewed their longstanding divisional rivalry with the Chiefs by dealing a low blow to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes , comparing him to Kermit the Frog and referring to him as such. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, a fan brought the doll to training camp and requested that safety Trey Taylor hold it. So it's not like the Las Vegas players assembled the doll and brought it to practice.



However, Patrick Mahomes appears to be unconcerned with his AFC West opponents' actions. After footage surfaced on Thursday of Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor ridiculing the quarterback with a Kermit the Frog toy at training camp, Mahomes had a pretty mixed response.



After a video surfaced showing the Raiders with a Mahomes Kermit the Frog puppet at training camp, the quarterback told reporters on Friday, "It's still early in the year. It will be dealt with when the time comes."

Mahomes has opted to take the high road for the time being, focusing on his game rather than retaliating. In a conversation with reporter Steve Walls, the two-time MVP admitted that he had seen the footage but that he wanted to focus on the game for now.

He acknowledged that such incidents occur but believed it was not the appropriate moment to reply. With a lengthy season ahead, Mahomes is focusing on preparing for another Super Bowl-winning season and will address the matter later.

Mahomes has always had an upper hand against the Raiders, as the quarterback's stats versus Las Vegas would include a 66 percent completion rate. Mahomes has tortured the Raiders since taking the league by storm in 2018, going 10-2 versus division opponents with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions while passing for 3,573 yards in those 12 games.

Patrick Mahomes trainer and coach also responded to the incident

Bobby Stroupe, the quarterback's trainer, replied to the video on social media with the words, "We will remember." Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also replied to the video, saying, "We don't spend too much time here with puppets."

The Las Vegas players developed a video showing a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed in a Mahomes jersey, maintaining the long-running joke that the three-time Super Bowl champion sounds like the famed frog. Although the theory that Mahomes' voice sounds like Kermit the Frog is not new, the guy himself joked about it during a news conference before last season's Super Bowl.

Mahomes has won three Super Bowls since 2018, and in the previous 25 years, he has made as many Super Bowl appearances as the Raiders have playoff wins. However, the Raiders did win one game last season, and the Texas Tech grad did not perform well in that game.

