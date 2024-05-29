Patrick Mahomes Responds to Stephen Curry After His Epic Reaction to Chiefs Star Playing Basketball in High School

Shaun White was a skateboarder, LeBron James excelled in football, and Lindsey Vonn in Formula 1. Before they became legends in their sport, they often explored various other games during their youth. The same goes for the NFL star, Patrick Mahomes, a quarterback who was an impressive basketball player in high school.

Recently, this caught the attention of NBA superstar Stephen Curry. When Curry saw a video of Mahomes playing basketball, he was both surprised and impressed. This unexpected crossover led to some hilarious banter between the two athletes, showcasing their mutual respect and camaraderie.

Steph Curry’s epic reaction

According to Clucthpoints , Curry was amazed when he saw footage of Patrick Mahomes playing high school basketball. At first, Curry couldn’t believe it was Mahomes in the video. “I was going to give him some compliments on how fluid he was. No, it’s not,” Curry said, surprised that the smooth player in the footage was indeed Mahomes. Once he realized it, Curry broke Mahomes’ game, praising his comfort in the paint, creativity, and fearlessness.

“He looks pretty comfortable around the trees, as we call it around the paint. So, it seems like there’s pocket presence and it’s pretty solid. It does not seem like he’s afraid of physicality. So, pretty well-rounded but, you know, the jumper needs more,” Curry noted. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

This detailed analysis from Curry not only highlighted Mahomes' basketball skills but also set the stage for a playful exchange. Mahomes’ reaction to Curry’s comments added a layer of humor and camaraderie to this unexpected interaction.

Hilarious banter ensues in the sports world

Patrick Mahomes had a fun response to Curry’s critique. “I’m not gonna shoot like Steph,” Mahomes jokes, defending his unique shooting style by saying, “It goes in; it doesn’t always have to be pretty.” Mahomes credited his basketball experience with helping him become a better quarterback, particularly in seeing the field and making accurate passes.

“People see the arm angles, but they don’t see how I can see the whole field and pass to the guy where they can get the ball. I think that’s point guard growing up,” Mahomes said. He also shared that, if he had grown taller, he might have pursued basketball over football. At 6-foot-2, the same height as Curry, Mahomes played big for his size in high school. His coach believed he could play any position on the court.

Advertisement

This playful exchange between Mahomes and Curry highlights their mutual respect and shows how skills in one sport can help in another, leaving fans imagining what might have been if Mahomes had pursued a basketball career. The friendly banter between these two sports icons not only entertained fans but also underscored their versatility, whether on the football field or the basketball court.