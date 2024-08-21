Patrick Mahomes Reveals Best Fashion Tip Travis Kelce Gave Him: ‘I Heard It From Travis’

Kansas City Superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are not just recognized for their outstanding performances on the field of the NFL. Rather, they are additionally renowned for their stunning fashion sense off the field, and even their detractors can agree that these two stars look great in whatever they wear.

Pat's excellent fashion sense and enormous success in the NFL have resulted in several endorsements and advertisements, one of which is for the fashion company Hugo Boss. Pat is the brand ambassador for this brand and has filmed various campaigns for them. Pat was recently interviewed by the brand, and he revealed his fashion inspiration.

During a Hugo Boss interview, Mahomes emphasized that the greatest fashion guideline is simple: "Be you." He explained the crucial fashion knowledge he acquired from Kelce, a lesson that goes beyond basic apparel and into something deeper.

Pat said, "I believe I heard it from Travis Kelce. You may wear whatever attire you choose, as long as you feel secure in it.

Kansas City Tight end Travis Kelce is a fashion inspiration for his teammate Patrick Mahomes. Kelce's off-duty wardrobe never fails to wow. Especially when he is captured out in public with his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift. They recently spent a lot of time together on her Eras World Tour, which took place in several European countries.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Mahomes said that Kelce does not require a stylist since he is inherently confident and his clothes and fashion statements are completely his own. Thus, Mahomes asked NFL fans who look up to him as a fashion idol to be true to themselves without being overly worried about other people's judgments.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Shockingly Flirts With Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Kayla Nicole

Mahomes appears to be a fan of Hugo Boss, and following his NFL success, he has begun acting in commercials for the fashion business. Last year, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also walked a lot of red carpets, primarily wearing Hugo Boss.

During the interview with Hugo Boss, Pat discusses his preparation for the third consecutive Super Bowl title. He made it plain that anything less than a third consecutive title would fall short of his goals. He also stated that he wants to win as many Super Bowls as possible without providing specifics.

Advertisement

Pat stated, "My objective is to win as many Super Bowls as possible. I don't know what that number is, and I'm not sure whether I've won all I'll ever win, but I'm going to give it my all to put myself in the best possible position to win."

The Kansas City Chiefs will rest their starters against the Chicago Bears on Thursday before the NFL regular season begins on September 5, when the reigning champs meet the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. When the NFL season begins on September 5, fans also expect to see more legendary fashion moments from the quarterback and his best friend, Travis.