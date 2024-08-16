Patrick Mahomes Reveals Chiefs' Annual Training Camp Pizza Party Tradition; Details Inside

In a recent press conference, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a delicious insight into the team's annual training camp tradition.

The reigning Super Bowl champions have found an unexpected way to foster team spirit and create lasting bonds; through pizza parties.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ Pizza Tradition

As the Chiefs wrap up their 2024 NFL training camp at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Missouri, Mahomes revealed that the team's pizza outings play a crucial role in building camaraderie.

The star quarterback explained, "We always go to [a local pizzeria] a couple of times, and we take the guys, we get some pizzas."

This yearly tradition has become a highlight for the players, offering a welcome break from the intense practice sessions.

Mahomes added, "I used to do it after the kind of like the second padded day of practice, before the 10-10-10. So we were there yesterday — don't remember that for next year and try to storm our party."

These pizza gatherings serve as more than just a chance to refuel after tiresome practices.

Mahomes emphasized the importance of these outings in creating lasting memories and inside jokes that contribute to the team's strong culture.

"You just eat and joke around," Mahomes said. "Stuff like that is where you build that bond, and then you got those jokes and stuff for the rest of the year. That's what builds the great culture that we have."

This year's pizza parties have already produced a memorable anecdote involving backup quarterback Ian Book.

Mahomes shared a humorous tale of Book's pizza adventures:

"I think Ian Book had like, nine pieces of pizza yesterday, man. I had to calm him down, because the first time we went, the O-Line — he only got one piece because the O-Line ate all his pizza. So, he went in this last day."

The Chiefs' success on the field, including back-to-back Super Bowl championships and six straight AFC Championship Game appearances, is undoubtedly a result of their hard work and talent.

However, Head Coach Andy Reid acknowledges the importance of off-field bonding in creating a winning team.

"You've been able to see the growth," Reid said.

"We've added a ton in the last few days up here, and the guys have digested it, been able to spit it back, retain it. That's a positive. And then maybe most of all is getting yourself into football shape and kind of ramping up to your first game against the Ravens."

The combination of rigorous training and team-building activities like the pizza parties seems to be the perfect recipe for the Chiefs' continued success.

The Chiefs' pizza tradition is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it has become an integral part of their training camp experience.

The team typically visits a local St. Joseph Neapolitan-style pizzeria, II Lazzarone, multiple times during camp.

These outings provide a much-needed rest from the intense practice sessions at Missouri Western State University.

As Mahomes jokingly warned, "Don't remember that for next year and try to storm up my party."

Patrick Mahomes Praises Travis Kelce’s Passion for the Game

While the pizza parties showcase the team's fun side, Mahomes also took time to praise the exceptional work ethic of his star tight end, Travis Kelce.

As Kelce enters his 12th NFL season, Mahomes marveled at his teammate's dedication and passion for the game.

"It's remarkable, honestly," Mahomes said. "You see him out there every day in practice and he is working, getting the reps. He actually gets mad when they take him out."

Mahomes drew parallels between Kelce's approach and that of NFL legends, stating, "You heard stories of Jerry Rice and guys like that, when you're great like that you enjoy the process and it helps me lead other guys."

The quarterback emphasized how Kelce's commitment sets an example for the entire team:

"That is what makes him so special - he enjoys the process of being great. Not just the top, winning the Super Bowl. The process of practicing, the process of little details..."

As the Chiefs prepare for another championship run, it's clear that their success is built on a foundation of hard work, dedication, and a healthy dose of team bonding, with a side of pizza.

With their unique blend of on-field intensity and off-field camaraderie, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to prove why they're one of the NFL's most formidable teams.