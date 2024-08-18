Patrick Mahomes Reveals Hilarious Reason That Led to Insane Behind the Back Pass to Travis Kelce vs Lions

Turning a simple preseason game into one of the most iconic throws of the season? Only Patrick Mahomes can do that. The Chiefs might have lost their clash against the Lions, but their QB surely won hearts with his iconic behind-the-back throw to Travis Kelce.

Every fan who saw it was stunned by its flawless execution, making them even bigger fans of The Grim Reaper. But did you know that the move wasn’t planned? Far from it. In actuality, it was an angry, impulsive throw from Mahomes, as he confessed it on camera laughing during his mid game interview.

“Travis didn’t run the route he was supposed to run… I was mad, I was pissed off at Travis…out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass,” Mahomes said to the NFL Network. “But now it’s going to be a highlight,” Mahomes said laughing but with a proud expression.

Of course, Mahomes was joking, if that was not clear from him laughing when confessing this, making his preseason interview an equally iconic highlight that you’ll hear this season. Despite Detroit D-line’s Josh Paschal was beginning to bear down on him, Kelce managed to snag the pass, also setting up for the field goal for the team.

“I always told you it had to happen naturally,” Mahomes said, expressing more about the throw he always fooled around with in his practice session but never tried on-field.

“I knew it was on target. It was just low. But like I said, it wasn’t like — I didn’t do it to look cool. I did it because I was like, pissed off (at Kelce), like why did you run that route like that? And it just worked out,” he said.

The enamored fans were not buying Mahomes' statement on the internet too, as they were quick to catch on with him. One of them was Mahomes’ wife Brittany. While Brittany left out the calling his joke out part, she was thrilled about the throw her husband made. “FIRST BEHIND-THE-BACK IN GAME. Let’s goooooo,” Mahomes’ wife wrote on her Instagram stories, hyping her husband up.

It was not only Brittany Mahomes who was hyping her man up. Jason Kelce, the former Eagles’ safety and Travis’s brother also took to his X to share his amusement with his online followers. “The son of a gun actually did it!”

Other than the throw, Mahomes threw for 93 yards in two tidy series of work. However, thanks to Jake Bates’ 43-yard field goal with no time remaining, the Lions completed succeeded in their 24-23 run.

Lions head coach Campbell was thoroughly impressed with Bates’ game-winning kick. “That’s a big kick. That’s two weeks in a row. He hits a 53 (last week against the Giants) and a 55-yarder, and then hits a game-winner. Every time he does something like that, you gain a little more confidence in him,” he said, lauding Bates.

Now, looking at the current score, the Chiefs have lost two of their 3 preseason games. First one against the Jaguars, followed by another loss against the Lions on August 17. While fans still have complete faith in Mahomes and Co. to bring home the three-peat this season, the Chiefs’ squad will really need to set their form before stepping in the regular season.