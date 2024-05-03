Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Plans to Overtake Tom Brady as NFL GOAT

Patrick Mahomes aspires to be considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. This wish of Mahomes is no secret, but he acknowledges that he needs to run a long way for it. Especially to surpass his rival and gain the legacy of Tom Brady.

The footballer led the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles in his first seven seasons. The achievement was an impressive feat in its own right. Mahomes realized that Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories have set the bar incredibly high.

Toppling Tom Brady's NFL Dominance

The player was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024. He was recognized for being consistent in building a legendary career. Mahomes highlighted the excellence of quarterbacks like Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers, as the standards.

He also added, "You see that in any sport. I've had a great run. I think I've done a great job so far. But it's hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers." Lastly, he said, "There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis."

While Mahomes admires Brady's longevity and remarkable achievements, including playing until the age of 45, he also values his family life and knows when it's time to prioritize it over his football career. Despite his desire to emulate Brady's longevity, Mahomes remains grounded in maintaining a balance between his professional and personal lives.

Patrick Mahomes' GOAT Ambitions

He is recognized as a leader because of his impressive statistics on the field. As a six-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro, and winner of multiple MVP awards, Mahomes has already cemented his place among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

The footballer’s ability to lead the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles, a feat not achieved since Brady's Patriots in the early 2000s, solidifies his status inside the realm. Surely he is preparing to stand tall in the position of being a GOAT after Brady.

As Mahomes sets his sights on leading the Chiefs to a historic three-peat in the upcoming season, he remains focused on his ultimate goal of cementing his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

