Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Stays Connected With Wife Brittany Mahomes and Kids Despite Tight Schedule

Pro football star Patrick Mahomes is not just a champion on the field but also a dedicated family man who knows the importance of staying connected with his loved ones despite his demanding schedule.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE tied to a new campaign with T-Mobile, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opened up about how he maintains a strong bond with his wife Brittany Mahomes and their two young children, even when he's on the road for games.

Mahomes shared that one of the key ways he stays connected with his family is through FaceTime. Whenever he's away with the team, especially during travel for away games, Mahomes ensures that he doesn't miss out on any precious family moments by using FaceTime to see his wife Brittany, daughter Sterling Skye, 3½, and son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, who is 21 months old.

“It makes the distance feel a little smaller when I’m on the road,” Mahomes told PEOPLE.

This virtual connection helps Mahomes bridge the distance and stay involved in the day-to-day lives of his family. As the Chiefs recently embarked on their first away game of the season in Atlanta to face off against the Falcons, Mahomes emphasized the importance of utilizing technology like FaceTime to maintain a strong connection with his family despite the challenges of his busy football schedule.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP recognizes the significance of being present for his family even while pursuing excellence on the football field.

In addition to his commitment to family, Mahomes recently celebrated his 29th birthday surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Brittany, friends like Travis Kelce, and even music icon Taylor Swift. Despite his busy schedule and high-profile events, Mahomes prioritizes spending quality time with his family, cherishing moments both big and small with his wife and children.

In the new ad campaign with the telecommunications company, Mahomes showcases his playful and charismatic personality as he navigates a T-Mobile store in search of the latest iPhone, with the support of music legend Snoop Dogg and YouTube star Kai Cenat.

Looking ahead, Mahomes and Brittany are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their third child, a new addition to their growing family. As they prepare to expand their family, Mahomes expresses his excitement for this special time and emphasizes the joy he finds in spending time with loved ones both during the off-season and on the sidelines.

