Patrick Mahomes Reveals if He Feels Underpaid After Other Top QBs Receive Mega Deals

Several quarterbacks signed new deals over the weekend, and this has made Patrick Mahomes speak about how he feels after being pushed down to the list of the National Football League's highest-paid QBs. The three-time Super Bowl champion is currently in 10th place in the average annual salary for that position.

For a player like him, many might feel he should have been, if not the top, one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Find out what the Kansas City Chiefs superstar has say about this.

Patrick Mahomes has revealed how he feels after several quarterbacks signed new deals

Patrick Mahomes doesn't feel like he is underpaid after multiple quarterbacks signed new deals over the weekend. Instead, the three-time Super Bowl MVP has praised the happenings around the league. He told USA Today Sports, “It's awesome for the game of football.”

The 28-year-old further said, “It's awesome for the quarterback position, but I think all positions.” Mahomes went on to reveal that he is looked at by many people for the APY [average per year] everyone a contract comes to; however, the American football player clarifies that he is “doing pretty well” himself.

Mahomes, who doesn't have any hard feelings despite being one of the top QBs in the league, additionally stated that it's all about winning football matches and then making money for the family. “I feel like I'm doing a great job of that,” he told the aforementioned source.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection also appreciated his team for keeping a good team around him, that everyone does a “great job” managing his money, and “to be able to pay me a lot.”

Mahomes told USA Today Sports, “We've been able to allow me to be a highly paid guy,” while they all have been managing to make a great team around him. The player believes they have built a great communication system and feels they have done the best they could.

Patrick Mahomes is the 10th highest-paid quarterback in NFL

Following recent deals, Patrick Mahomes has gone down to 10th as the highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League. Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love became much more paid following their recent deals on Friday.

While the Miami Dolphins star signed a four-year, $212.4 million deal, Love and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year, $220 million deal.

Talking about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Mahomes is in the middle of a 10-year, $450 million contract, which he penned in 2020. The top position was acquired by Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals star hasn't gone down since he signed a five-year, $275 million deal in September 2022.

The second and third positions were acquired by Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence after signing a four-year, $220 million deal with the Packers that included $160.3 million in guaranteed money and a five-year, $275 million deal with the Jaguars in June, respectively.

Fifth is Tua Tagovailoa, followed by Jared Goff, who signed a four-year, $212 million deal ($170.6 million guaranteed) in May with the Detroit Lions. Then come Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray on the highest-paid list ahead of Mahomes.

Mahomes is currently training with the Chiefs as the franchise and the players gear for a three-peat this upcoming season.

