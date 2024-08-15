Patrick Mahomes Reveals Strange Reason He Avoids Travis Kelce During the Offseason, ‘He’s a Bad Influence’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently shared a lighthearted reason. It's why he has to limit his offseason time with teammate and close friend Travis Kelce. Over the years, Mahomes and Kelce have established themselves. As the NFL’s most dominant quarterback-receiver duo. They are leading the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC Championship games and four Super Bowl appearances.

With that, they secured three Lombardi Trophies. However, even the closest of friendships can have their limits. Mahomes hilariously revealed this during an interview with his former teammate, Alex Smith, on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Patrick Mahomes calls Travis Kelce a 'Bad Influence'

In the interview, Mahomes humorously confessed to spending too much time with Kelce during the offseason. It was particularly on the golf course, which can be a bit too much. He explained that Kelce has a way of getting him “off his game.”

After a few days of hanging out together, he feels the need to take a break. “I’m going to stay away from Travis,” Mahomes said with a laugh. “He gets me off my game, gets me off my game. He’s a bad influence…by day three I’m just like, ‘I can’t be with him for more than two days.’”

This playful admission sheds light on the special bond between Mahomes and Kelce. This has been key to their success on the field. Their ability to connect both personally and professionally has undoubtedly contributed to the Chiefs' recent dominance in the NFL.

The fact that Kelce can distract Mahomes during something as simple as a round of golf speaks volumes about the strength of their relationship. Mahomes and Kelce’s partnership has been nothing short of historic. It had been since Mahomes took over as Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018.

Together, they have transformed the Chiefs into a powerhouse. They have been achieving feats that many teams can only dream of. Last season, the duo once again showcased their prowess. They are leading Kansas City to a dramatic overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. This win secured back-to-back championships for the Chiefs. It makes them the first NFL team in 19 years to accomplish such a feat.

With three Super Bowl victories already under their belts, Mahomes and the Chiefs are now setting their sights on a rare three-peat. No team in the history of the “big four” North American professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL) has won three consecutive championships since the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers achieved the feat from 2000 to 2002.

If Mahomes and Kelce can lead the Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl victory, they will not only cement their legacy in NFL history but also join an elite group of teams that have dominated their respective sports.

Let’s delve a bit more into Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ careers on the field

Despite some challenges last season, Mahomes delivered another stellar performance. He did it, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns, even while missing two games.

Kelce, as usual, was a key target for Mahomes, recording 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. It is proving once again why he is considered one of the best tight ends in the league.

The Chiefs' quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl title will begin on September 5. This will happen when they face off against reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game. This highly anticipated showdown will set the tone for what promises to be an exciting season, as Kansas City aims to make history.

