Patrick Mahomes Reveals Taylor Swift Is Drawing Plays; Chiefs Might Use One of Her Designs

Taylor Swift has become a huge part of the Kansas City Chiefs and she has not only won the hearts of Travis Kelce but also of the other members of the franchise. This is what Andy Reid once said when he talked about how the singer has impressed everyone with her gesture.

Now, Patrick Mahomes, the star of the Chiefs, has revealed that the franchise could run a play designed by the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Reid has often said that the players from the team are allowed to have experimental play designs.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the fans might see some more fun plays in the upcoming NFL season. What's exciting is that the franchise could see a play that was designed by someone who isn't technically part of the team.

However, she is a huge part of Kelce’s life for sure. During a conversation with Chris Simms of NBC Sports, the three-time Super Bowl champion stated how interested Swift is in football. “She asks a lot of great questions,” Mahomes told Simms.

The quarterback further stated, “Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in.” It is to be seen if Swift does something like that and fans are already imagining one of her tunes being used for a play designed by the global star.

Swift has become friends with many members of the Chiefs, especially Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The singer often gets extra company from the adorable couple during her Eras Tour.

In fact, in July this year, Brittany even shared an Instagram slideshow that showcased images of her trip with the family, which also included Travis and Swift. They were seen pictured beautifully on a balcony of sorts in one of the pictures.

In addition to that iconic image, in another one, Swift was seen having her arms around Brittany while they were having times of their lives in Europe. Ahead of that, the quarterback and the tight end were seen attending one of the shows on July 6 in Amsterdam.

It all started when the 14-time Grammy Award winner was seen attending a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, which sent the NFL fans into a frenzy. The couple were then spotted leaving the game together and the two have been in the continuous spotlight ever since.

The Love Story famed star was then spotted accompanying Brittany at one of the Chiefs games and it was the first time the duo were seen watching a match together when the franchise played the New York Jets on October 1. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman were also some of the high-profile stars at the game besides them.

Not just this, Brittany even joined Swift's famous group of friends, which includes pop star Selena Gomez, as the trio were seen hand in hand way out of a restaurant in New York in November.

The singer has become a huge part of the franchise and it is to be seen how many games she attends this year when the Chiefs kickstart their 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

