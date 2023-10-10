Patrick Mahomes reveals Tom Brady’s NFL longevity Influenced his decision to focus on his bodily upkeep

Tom Brady is one of the best NFL players of all time and an inspiration for countless upcoming players. The NFL star spent 23 seasons before deciding to retire at the age of 45 years. One of the reasons why Tom Brady had an illustrious NFL career is because of his outstanding fitness level.

Tom Brady has inspired countless athletes, Patrick Mahomes is one of them, to work on fitness and improve career longevity. Patrick Mahomes, talking about the same, made some really interesting statements about Tom Brady being his fitness inspiration. Let's see what the NFL star said about this legendary player.

Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady being his inspiration for an improved fitness journey

Patrick Mahomes is the superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL player is a 2-time Superbowl Champion and has won the MVP twice in his career. You might think of Patrick Mahomes as this huge fitness figure, however, he wasn't always a fitness freak. This year, released a documentary series called 'Quarterback' which also starred Patrick Mahomes.

During one of the episodes of this docu-series, Patrick Mahomes revealed how fitness is an important aspect of an NFL player's life, and when focused on it the right way, you can dominate in the game. "People really started recognizing that with Tom Brady," Patrick Mahomes said in that episode. Adding to it, the NFL superstar said, "And how much he takes care of his body, and why he's still playing until he's 45 years old."

That was the moment for Patrick Mahomes when he started working on himself. Talking about the same, he said “To me, I saw that and I was like: 'I need to take my game to the next level’.” That’s when Patrick Mahomes kickstarted his fitness journey and worked with the founder of APEC (Athlete Performance Enhancement Center) on the NFL player’s fitness. When asked about his goal for this year, Patrick Mahomes said “The goal is the Super Bowl; you have to maximize every opportunity.”

