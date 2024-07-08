Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card: NFL Star’s Rare Panini Card Sells For Record USD 173000

In a testament to his meteoric rise in the NFL, a rare Patrick Mahomes rookie card has sold for a whopping $173,240 at a recent auction.

This sale underscores the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's immense popularity and the booming sports souvenir market.

A piece of NFL history

The card in question is a 2017 Panini National Treasures rookie card, featuring Mahomes' autograph and a jersey patch from his debut season.

Graded Mint 9 by Beckett, with a perfect 10 for the autograph, this card is one of only 10 in existence, making it a true collector's item.

Ken Goldin, CEO of the auctioning company, emphasized the card's significance, stating, "Mahomes is one of those players that only comes around every decade or so. He's on track to pass Tom Brady's seemingly untouchable Super Bowl record, and that has really impacted the interest in his cards from both new and longtime collectors."

Patrick Mahomes' rising star status

At just 28 years old, Mahomes has already etched his name in NFL history. His impressive resume includes:

- Three Super Bowl championships

- Three Super Bowl MVP awards

- Two NFL MVP titles

- Six Pro Bowl selections

- Two First Team All-Pro honors

This consistent excellence on the field has translated into skyrocketing values for his memorabilia.

While $173,240 is an astronomical sum for most, it pales in comparison to the record-breaking sale of another Mahomes rookie card in 2021.

That particular card, also from the 2017 Panini National Treasures set but featuring a unique NFL patch and numbered "one of one," sold for an astonishing $4.3 million.

Interestingly, Mahomes dominates the list of most expensive trading cards ever auctioned, occupying five spots in the top 10, according to Vaulted Collection. This outpaces even the legendary Tom Brady, who holds just two spots on the same list.

The future of Patrick Mahomes' memorabilia

As the Chiefs aim to become the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win three consecutive Super Bowls, Mahomes' star continues to rise.

Industry experts predict that the value of his memorabilia, including this recently sold rookie card, will likely appreciate further as he adds to his already impressive list of accolades.

"Although a $173,240 investment in a single card is significant, Mahomes' place in the annals of NFL history is already secured, and the value will likely only climb as he adds more accolades to his résumé," noted a sports memorabilia analyst.

This record-breaking sale is not just about Patrick Mahomes or even football cards. It represents the growing intersection of sports, collectables, and investment.

As traditional and digital marketplaces evolve, rare sports memorabilia increasingly attracts both passionate fans and savvy investors looking for alternative assets.

While the identity of the buyer remains undisclosed, this sale has certainly caught the attention of collectors and casual observers alike.

As Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite the NFL record books, one can only imagine what future auctions might bring.