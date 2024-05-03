Patrick Mahomes Says Meeting Lionel Messi Left Him Starstruck: ‘I Was Very Nervous’

Lionel Messi, the football icon, left Patrick Mahomes, one of the top quarterbacks in the league, completely speechless when they met. The superstar player from the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't believe his luck and admitted feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness after meeting the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion. It's incredible to see the impact Messi has on fellow athletes!

Patrick Mahomes left speechless meeting Lionel Messi

Three time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes was left speechless when he met Lionel Messi recently ahead of an MLS game. During a podcast with Logan Paul, the two time NFL MVP stated that he was “very nervous” to meet the Argentine legend. “I didn't know what I was supposed to say and said ‘have fun out there,’” stated Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback was all praise while talking about the leading goal scorer in FC Barcelona's history. He continued by saying that he was mesmerized by the goal he scored along with his “passing” and “vision.” "It's just unbelievable to witness someone at the pinnacle of their sport make things happen the way Messi does.”

Patrick Mahomes attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match at Arrowhead Stadium; Chiefs home stadium

The three time Super Bowl MVP was in the attendance during Sporting KC; a team the QB is part owner of and its match against Messi's Inter Miami. Ahead of the game, he witnessed the former Paris Saint Germain star and had a brief meeting session as the team left the tunnel for the game. Additionally, he met some of the Sporting KC players at the Arrowhead Stadium, the home stadium for the Chiefs.

Fútbol’s finest 🤝 football’s finest.



Leo Messi links up with Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. pic.twitter.com/jn7gLERIDl — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 14, 2024

Mahomes, the Chiefs’ 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, owns the American team in the Kansas City metropolitan area since 2020. However, Patrick, who is looking to win three peat with the Chiefs had to witness a loss as his side lost 3-2 against Miami where the Argentine played a lead role scoring once and providing an assist in front of a record 72,610 fans.

