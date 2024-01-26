Patrick Mahomes selects THIS quarterback as his MVP pick despite being left out of NFL nominees list

Surprising many, the Kansas City Chiefs' star QB, Patrick Mahomes, openly expressed his support for Lamar Jackson as the MVP, despite Mahomes not being among the official nominees.

Patrick Mahomes hails Lamar Jackson as his MVP choice

Patrick Mahomes has openly praised his counterpart from the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, regarding his performance this season.

Mahomes praised, "He’s going to be the MVP for a reason.”

Mahomes further added, “He goes out there, he leads his team, he scores, he runs, he throws, he does whatever it takes to win, and that’s what the greats do. Obviously, everybody has talked about his running, but you can see how he’s developed into a passer."

He continued, “Throwing from within the pocket, arm angles, making the accurate throw in big situations and big moments. That’s what the great quarterbacks do. He continues to get better and better every single year.”

This versatility, according to Mahomes, is what sets Jackson apart and makes him a likely candidate for his second MVP award.

Mahomes also touched upon the upcoming AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He highlighted the challenges that come with facing a team like the Ravens, known for their energy, physicality, and the competitive fire they bring to the game.

Mahomes emphasized the importance of the Chiefs playing their best football to overcome these challenges.

Mahomes' praise for Jackson isn’t just lip service. Jackson's statistics this season have been nothing short of remarkable, making him a standout contender for the MVP title.

He played 16 games, demonstrating a strong and efficient performance both in the air and on the ground.

Jackson completed 307 of his 457 passing attempts, achieving a 67.2% completion rate. He threw for 3,678 yards, averaging 229.9 yards per game, with a total of 24 touchdown passes and just 7 interceptions. His passer rating for the season was an impressive 102.7.

Jackson's dual-threat capabilities were also on full display, as he maintained his reputation as an effective scrambler. He rushed for a total of 821 yards over the season, further underscoring his dynamic play style and versatility as a quarterback.

Jackson, on his end, returned the compliments, acknowledging Mahomes' exceptional abilities.

Lamar Jackson's respect for Patrick Mahomes

In his recent statements, Jackson expressed his views on facing Mahomes, humorously noting the daunting task of competing against such a talented quarterback.

Lamar Jackson, when discussing Mahomes, offered a mix of humor and profound respect. "I don’t like competing against him at all," Jackson said with a laugh, acknowledging the challenge Mahomes presents.

He continued, "He’s a great quarterback. Definitely a Hall of Famer, it’s a no-brainer he’s definitely a Hall of Famer."

This exchange of praises between two of the league's top quarterbacks elevates the anticipation for their game, portraying it as more than just a competition – it's a celebration of top-tier talent.

Jackson sees his encounters with Mahomes as a heavyweight matchup, a testament to their status as emerging greats in the sport.

His recognition of Mahomes' ability to lead, score, and adapt to any situation on the field speaks volumes of the respect he holds for his counterpart.

