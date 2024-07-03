Patrick Mahomes Shares Wholesome Picture of His Father Holding Him as Baby in Recent Social Media Post

Patrick Mahomes is a wonderful man when it comes to family! On the field, however, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback exudes seriousness as the team's leader.

This quarterback recently took to social media to publish a photo of his father cradling him as a baby in his team's uniform. His father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was a relief pitcher who played in Major League Baseball throughout his life. It appears that Pat Jr. inherited his father's athleticism and work ethic.

Patrick Mahomes loves his father

Mahomes Sr. spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Twins, beginning in 1992. Following Patrick's birth in 1995, he moved around the league, playing for the Boston Red Sox and winning the World Series with the New York Mets in 2000.

In the picture, his father can be seen holding young Pat while wearing similar t-shirts. The elder Mahomes was a relief pitcher for the Minnesota Twins at the time, and he wore his uniform on the field while holding baby Patrick, who was dressed in his own Twins uniform.

While Pat is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, he is also a competent baseball player, much like his father. He played this sport in college and has decent statistics. However, in 2016, he stopped playing baseball and focused exclusively on the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is not only a good son but also a responsible father

Mahomes understands what it takes to be a great father and watch his child grow. Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife, posted a series of Instagram posts showing her husband keeping a close eye on their two children, Sterling and Bronze.

In one photo, Mahomes is seen posing on the beach with his son in a baby carrier while wearing sunglasses, a black t-shirt, and white slacks. Fans on social media were won over by Bronze's endearing smile as she peered out of the carrier.

The 28-year-old recently waited for his kid Bronze to end a tantrum on the mountain pavement during their current trip to Europe. Soon later, QB Mahomes was seen displaying his love and protectiveness for his two babies.