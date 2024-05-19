Patrick Mahomes Shows Support to Wife Brittany Mahomes Amid Harrison Butker’s Controversial Speech

Harrison Butker has sparked a huge controversy on the internet with his commencement speech at Benedictine College. On May 11, the Chiefs kicker delivered a speech that contained harmful remarks about women. He was instantly taking heat from fans all over the globe.

NFL quickly clarified that Butker was not representing the league and spoke for himself only. On the other hand, the Chiefs haven’t done anything about it yet. Harrison had quoted his teammate, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in his speech, resulting in criticism from Swifties. After Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commissioner, the Nuns at Benedictine College, among others, Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes has reacted to the situation.

Patrick Mahomes Praises His Wife Brittany Mahomes

Recently, Brittany Mahomes joined Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit family. Brittany looked stunning in the swimsuit collection with her gorgeous figure. The NFL star’s wife shared some snaps from the photoshoot in Belize.

The 3x Super Bowl champion had shared one of those pictures on his Instagram story with heart-eyed emojis. They attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party on Thursday. Mahomes posted his picture in a black suit with his wife, who donned a beautiful silver dress, on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, "Proud of you," with a heart emoji and tagged Brittany Mahomes.

Butker’s Controversial Views on Women

In his speech at Benedictine College, Harrison Butker commended the female graduates in the hall, but in a horrible way. He said that a few of them might be thinking about glorious careers and jobs, but most are probably inclined towards marrying and raising children.

Butker continued that homemaker should be the most important title for women. He believes that women are told diabolical lies about IVF, abortion, and surrogacy. Apart from a few names, nobody liked whatever Butker said last weekend. Patrick Mahomes’ clip in which he says that he doesn’t talk to Butker has gone viral, while Butker has surpassed Mahomes’ jersey sales.

