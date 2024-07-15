Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested for Driving With Invalid License Four Months After 3rd DWI Incident

Recent court documents reveal that Patrick Mahomes Sr. is the father of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes II. He was ticketed for an offense in Tyler, Texas, on June 29. This incident comes just five months after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in the same city.

Mahomes Sr. is scheduled to appear before a judge on or before July 31 for a hearing regarding this latest violation. This recent incident is not an isolated case for Mahomes Sr. The former MLB pitcher has a documented history of legal issues related to alcohol.

Legal troubles for Patrick Mahomes Sr.

On February 3, just one week before his son was set to play in Super Bowl 53, he was arrested on suspicion of DWI. Not only that, it was subsequently indicted by a Smith County court.

Mahomes Sr.'s issues with alcohol extend back further in 2016. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication during a football game between TCU and Texas Tech. The latter was his son’s alma mater.

In 2018, Mahomes Sr. was again charged with a DWI offense. He pleaded guilty to the charges and served 40 days in a county jail, according to the Bleacher Report. These repeated offenses highlight an ongoing struggle with alcohol-related issues.

On the one hand, Patrick Mahomes Sr. deals with his legal challenges. However, his son, Patrick Mahomes II, and daughter-in-law, Brittany, have shared some joyous news. The couple announced that they are expecting their third child.

The Mahomes couple took to Instagram to share a celebratory video . It featured their daughter, Sterling Skye, and son, Patrick Mahomes III. The family could be seen dressed in all white. They joyfully danced around while displaying sonograms of their newest addition.

The caption of their Instagram reel read, “Round three, here we come,” signaling their excitement about expanding their family. The couple has not yet disclosed a due date for their third child. However, based on their previous pregnancies, it could be late this year or early 2025.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes balances family and football

As a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs and a two-time Super Bowl champion. Mahomes is at the pinnacle of his professional life. Balancing the responsibilities of a high-profile NFL career and a growing family is no small feat.

In a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Mahomes discussed his career aspirations and the impact his family might have on his decision to continue playing. Reflecting on Tom Brady’s lengthy career, Mahomes expressed a desire to play as long as possible.

However, he also emphasized the importance of being present for his family. “I've looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” he said. The Mahomes family is navigating a challenging landscape.

Patrick Mahomes, Sr., is now dealing with his ongoing legal battles. Patrick Mahomes II is managing the pressures of a demanding NFL career and the joys. He is also responsible for an expanding family. Despite the difficulties, the family remains united and focused on their future.

Patrick Mahomes II continues to be a prominent figure both on and off the field. His ability to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory and his dedication to his family highlight his strength and resilience. As the Mahomes family grows and faces new challenges, they continue to capture the hearts and attention of fans across the nation.