Patrick Mahomes Sr. Father of NFL Star, Pleads Guilty to Third DWI Charge; Agrees to Five Year Probation: Report

Just days before Patrick Mahomes brought home the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl, the QB’s father landed himself in a problem. In February, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested in Tyler, Texas under the charge of DWI third or more.

Just days before he was set to go to trial for the felony, Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty in Smith County, Texas, on Tuesday morning according to the court reports, and has agreed on a five-year probation period, with him being under ‘intense supervision’ in one year, per a local news channel.

The former MLB pitcher had a blood alcohol content of 0.23 and also appeared to be intoxicated when the officers pulled him over at the stop. Mahomes Sr. admitted to consuming alcohol that day before driving and an open 16-ounce can of Coors beer was also found in his vehicle, per court reports.

For this felony, the 54-year-old could have ended up in up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000 on his trial scheduled on September 23. Now that Patrick Mahomes’ dad has pled guilty, he may still attract major potential penalties, however, it is anticipated that the statement of the court may be a bit more lenient than before.

Per the specifics of DWI three or more, a Third-Degree felony, “Conviction for a third DWI will result in a minimum prison sentence of two years and a maximum of ten years in prison (not a county jail). Even if you are granted probation, you will have to serve at least ten days in jail as part of a plea agreement. This usually cannot be waived.”

For now, the specifics of his plea are yet to be disclosed. Neither the Smith County prosecutors nor Mahomes Sr.’s prosecutors have not made a public statement as well. With the sentencing date just a few days away, Mahomes Sr. will be awaiting the court’s verdict on the case.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Mahomes Sr. has ended up in such trouble. His third one, to be precise. Back in 2018, Patrick Mahomes’ father was charged with DWI second or more. For the felony, he was sentenced to 40 days in jail in the following year. Patrick Mahomes’ father did not serve his sentence continuously, but fulfilled it by completing the days on weekends instead.

Before that, back in 2016, the MLB putcher was charged with intoxication during a football game between his son’s alma matter, Texas Tech and TCU, per Yahoo Sports.