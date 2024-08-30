Patrick Mahomes Stands Up for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Amid ‘Distractions’ Allegations Before NFL Season

Ever since Taylor Swift found her way in Arrowhead Stadium, the diehards have not stopped calling her a ‘distraction’. But not this time, especially when the Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is around. Given the special amicable bond he shares with his TE duo Travis Kelce, Mahomes was not about to bear any more hate about his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In the newly-released America’s Game docuseries’ season 19, Patrick Mahomes shunned everyone who called Tay Tay a ‘distraction’. "People act like it was a distraction; I was like, 'No, this is just Travis, man!'" However much the detractors call Taylor Swift a distraction, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer has brought multiplied views and even more money to the sport.

As Taylor Swift’s appearances increased across stadiums in the last season, the numbers also spiked. Front Office Sports first reported the pop star generated more than $330 million for the NFL and Chiefs, according to Apex Marketing Group. The reason? Swift is not only making more and more people fans of football but also attracting all the Swifties across the world, a fandom estimated to be around 100 million globally, to the sport.

StubHub also reported the ticket purchases jumped by almost three times for all the games at the Arrowhead Stadium. And this is just speaking about the regular season games. Per CBS Sports, the AFC Championship game saw some 55 million viewers, making it the most-watched AFC Championship ever.

Now comes the Super Bowl, which is estimated 123.7 million viewers alone. The broadcast averaged 120.3 million viewers on CBS alone, making it the largest audience for a single-network telecast to date, marking history. While a majority of it is credited to Patrick Mahomes efforts in making the Chiefs’ one of the best teams in the NFL currently, Taylor Swift's contribution to the viewers cannot be ignored as well.

So, call her a distraction or admire her; Patrick Mahomes just reminded the fans that everyone is still watching Taylor Swift. And now that the rumors are buzzing more and more about the couple taking their relationship to the next level soon, all these numbers are only expected to skyrocket this season.

Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce are making all the headlines again. Just a week ago, Tay Tay and Kelce escaped to her Rhode Island beachside house to catch some time together before the regular season chaos starts for Kelce. While they hosted Blake Lively’s birthday there as well, the two definitely caught some time together for themselves.

Other than this, the two are also in the talks for their announcement of Taylor Swift moving in with Travis Kelce in her $6 million suburb in Kansas, located just about a 20-minute drive away from the Arrowhead Stadium. While Swift will only be staying with Kelce for a short time, just about until her North American leg of the Eras Tour starts in November.

Along with this, the rumors of the two getting married soon are also in the air, as an Insider source revealed the two being in the talks of making a prenup. With all the talks and more, Taylor Swift is expected to be an even bigger sensation this season.