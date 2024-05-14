Patrick Mahomes’ Strange Black Diamond Necklace From Mavericks Game Leaves Fans Amused: ‘Next Level Baller’

Fans were in for a dazzling treat during Sunday's Dallas Mavericks' playoff showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it had nothing to do with the on-court action. The spotlight wasn't just on the player; it was also on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his stunning accessory.

As a fervent supporter of the Mavericks, Mahomes, hailing from Tyler, Texas, has long displayed his allegiance to the NBA team. But this time, it wasn't just his courtside presence that turned heads—it was the radiant accessory around his neck. Sporting a simple white t-shirt, dark pants, and a backward baseball cap, Mahomes added a touch of glamour with a sizable black diamond necklace.

The necklace, adorned with glistening black diamonds, took on a life of its own under the arena lights, seemingly dancing as Mahomes wore it with pride. The mesmerizing display sparked a frenzy of reactions online, with fans marveling at Mahomes' choice in jewelry, calling it ‘next-level baller.’

One fan couldn't help but express awe, declaring, "That chain hella bright," while another drew comparisons to the legendary Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves, noting the resemblance between the dancing diamonds and the King of Pop's rhythm.

For many, Mahomes' choice of accessory wasn't just a fashion statement—it was a symbol of his success and hard work. One admirer labeled it an "insane flex," recognizing the quarterback's ability to enjoy the fruits of his labor during the off-season.

Amidst the flurry of compliments, there were predictions of future glory. One X account boldly stated, "Looks like the necklace of someone about to win 3 super bowls in a row to me," hinting at the possibility of Mahomes' continued dominance on the football field.

While his dreams of emulating basketball superstar Steph Curry, as he had expressed on Super Bowl media day, may remain just that—dreams—his commitment to the game of football and the Kansas City Chiefs remains. Meanwhile, Mahomes’ appearance proved to be a lucky charm as Dallas took a 2-1 series lead with a victory over OKC.