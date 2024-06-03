Patrick Mahomes Takes Up the Guide Job on Chiefs' Visit to the White House

Patrick Mahomes had visited the White House twice before his recent trip. He has familiarized himself with most of the things. Mahomes was spotted helping out his teammates with directions. The US President invited the Chiefs following their Super Bowl LVIII win.

Last year, Mahomes pushed Travis Kelce away during the TE’s attempt to take up the presidential podium. The 3x Super Bowl champion was happy to show his mates around. His comfort level suggested he might be a permanent resident of the President’s residence.

Mahomes helps his teammates explore the White House

Fox4kc's Anchor Harold Kuntz asked Mahomes about his visit to the White House. Mahomes played it cool since he knew what to expect from the trip. He showed some pictures, paintings, and old furniture to his friends.

“I felt I was trying to be a tour guide at some point,” the 2x NFL MVP revealed. Patrick was glad to be at the White House again. He loved the view of the Washington Monument and other things. Mahomes hopes to come back to the White House again.

The Chiefs gifted a helmet to Joe Biden. The President congratulated the franchise for their success. He acknowledged the highs and lows they faced. Biden praised the star QB Patrick Mahomes for his performance.

Travis Kelce speaks from the presidential podium

Travis Kelce couldn’t finish his speech at the White House last year. But Joe Biden helped him fulfill his wish this time. He invited the Chief's TE on the podium after his speech. Kelce’s teammates laughed and cheered for him.

“My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again,” Kelce began. But he didn’t stay on the podium for too long. He was told that he might get tased if he stayed there for long. Kelce reasoned the same to Biden and stepped back from the podium.