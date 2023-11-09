Patrick Mahomes to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps with purchase of THIS English soccer club: Report

Patrick Mahomes is on his way to becoming the next GOAT of the NFL after Tom Brady. And what better way to become the best than doing what the best did? The star quarterback of Kansa City Chiefs, following the footsteps of Tom Brady, has locked a deal with a soccer club.

Tom Brady became a shareholder of a soccer team this year, and it looks like Patrick Mahomes is halfway through becoming one himself. Talking about Patrick Mahomes, here’s the soccer club that the star quarterback is interested in buying:

Which team is Patrick Mahomes locked in to become a shareholder of?

Retired NFL legend Tom Brady made a huge investment into a soccer team called Birmingham City F.C. by becoming the co-owner of the team in August 2023. Since the majority of the shares of the soccer club are owned by Shelby Companies Limited, Tom Brady chose to become a minority shareholder.

That was back in August this year, and in November it was revealed that the contender opposite Tom Brady in the GOAT debate made a similar investment. According to the CEO of Boing Boing Group, Gary Morton, Patrick Mahomes is reportedly set to purchase West Bromwich Albion F.C.

It’s a second-tier soccer club that Mahomes will purchase together with Clark Hunt, who is the owner of the team Patrick plays for. Gary Morton took to his X account to share the news of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Patrick Mahomes buying West Bromwich Albion F.C.

As per what Gary said, the purchase of this soccer club will be finalized by the end of this week, apparently before 13 November. The Chiefs quarterback and owner might announce their new investment news after the deal is finalized, since, so far, there’s no official statement from either of them.

