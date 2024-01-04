Patrick Mahomes trades his Super Bowl ring for Logan Paul’s WWE title and hilariously regrets it; Watch

Social media sensation Logan Paul is currently signed with WWE and is the current United States Champion. He captured the WWE United States Championship last year after he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

Paul is undoubtedly one of the best celebrity professional wrestlers, who made his way to the top and earned the respect of the professional wrestling industry.

His extraordinary performance inside the squared circle is commendable and he has delivered some of the best matches including his matches with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz, and the memorable moment at Royal Rumble 2023 where he and Ricochet clotheslined each other. The moment was counted as one of the best moments of the year 2023.

Logan Paul is advertised to appear on the first episode of Friday Night Smackdown the special edition of New Year's Resolution.

The winner of Santos Escobar vs Kevin Ownes the final match of the United States Championship tournament will face Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024, and Paul will defend his championship for the first time in his reign. And most likely he will face Kevin Ownes.

Recently, a video of Logan Paul went viral, where he is trading his WWE United States Championship with Kansas City Chief’s star quarterback Patric Mahomes for his Super Bowl ring.

Instantly, after receiving the Super Bowl Ring, Paul jokingly said, “Going straight to the pawn shop.”

Mahomes and Paul shared a laugh and the NFL star hilariously regretted the trade later.

SmackDown New Year’s Resolution card

WWE is set to host their first Friday Night Smackdown and the special edition is advertised as the Friday Night SmackDown The New Year’s Resolutions. The first Blue Brand edition is a must-see as multiple superstars are advertised on the show.

First and foremost The Tribal Chief the Undisputed universal champion, is going to grace the first show of SmackDown. The Rock has hinted at his major matchup with Roman Reigns on a recent episode of Raw.

Reigns could respond to his hint, and can also face his future opponent the winner of Triple Threat Match.

On the other hand, Kevin Ownes will face Snatos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament.

Some reports indicate Zelina Vega could bring back and Andrade could return and cost Escobar his matchup. Logan Paul will be on the show to confront his future opponent. And many more things to happen.

Match Card



1. Roman Reigns appears

2. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, winner faces Roman Reigns at The Rumble

3. Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar U.S. Title Tournament Finals

4. Logan Paul appears

5. Butch & TBD vs. Pretty Deadly

6. IYO Sky vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Championship

