Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chiefs’ Need to Remain Exactly Same as Last Year to Easily Win Super Bowl 2025, Claims Nick Wright

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have the potential to accomplish something that seven other teams have never done. Winning the big spectacle in New Orleans to cap off the 2024 NFL season would make them the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

While history does not favor the Chiefs' ability to pull off this unique achievement, FS1's Nick Wright is confident in Kansas City's prospects of accomplishing a Super Bowl three-peat. The legendary NFL pundit and Chiefs fan offered the trick to running it back in a recent edition of 'First Things First.'

“If the Chiefs are the exact same as last year, it will be easier. Because if the Chiefs stay where they were, the path to the Super Bowl will be easier than it was last year for three very obvious reasons.”

Nick Wright compared Kansas City Chiefs to many other top teams

First, Wright stated that the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs' biggest opponents, had poorer rosters and coaching staffs. He said, “The first one is their biggest competitors got substantially worse.”

Second, Wright revealed an intriguing fact: the Chiefs defeated four of the top five teams in point differential on the way to their fourth Super Bowl championship. Kansas City also defeated five of the six top Most Valuable Player nominees in last season's championship game in Las Vegas.

Finally, Wright concluded his case by praising the Chiefs' talented defense, which finished second in points allowed and yards per game last season. Meanwhile, their 57 regular-season sacks were second only to the Ravens' total.

Co-host Chris Broussard disagreed with Wright, pointing out one major point he seems to have overlooked: the competition in the NFL is becoming more difficult with each passing year.

Patrick Mahomes recently announced their 3rd child’s gender reveal

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second daughter. In an Instagram video released Saturday, the couple announced the gender of their third child. Fans went frenzy on Brittany Mahomes Instagram after the pic went viral.

In the video, Mahomes' elder daughter, Sterling Skye, and son, Patrick "Bronze," assist their parents in flipping over a tic-tac-toe board, revealing that their next sibling will be a female. Last week, the Mahomes revealed Brittany's third pregnancy with an Instagram photograph.

In February, the Chiefs quarterback joined his wife and children on the Allegiant Stadium field to celebrate his team's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes hopes to be able to bring the newest member of his family to another title celebration next February as the Chiefs attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships.

