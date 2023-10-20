Patrick Mahomes wants to emulate Tom Brady with NFL team ownership after USD 200 mil F1 Alpine investment

Tom Brady recently made an investment in an F1 team named Alpine, along with other star sportsmen across the world being a part of it. After Tom Brady's Alpine investment became the talk of the town, the star player of the Kansas City Chiefs expressed his interest in owning an NFL team. The star player is no one but Patrick Mahomes and here's what he said about owning an NFL team:

Kansas City Chiefs’s star quarterback shows interest in owning an NFL team

Patrick Mahomes already has an extensive investment portfolio which includes investments in a Miami-based pickleball team, Kansas City Royals, and Sporting Kansas City. As of Tuesday, October 17, Patrick Mahomes' investment portfolio also welcomed the Alpine F1 team. An interesting fact about Patrick's portfolio is that he has invested in a variety of sports, but the NFL. The reason is his existing participation in the sport.

Patrick Mahomes is currently playing as a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and this is the reason why he hasn't made any investment in any NFL team. Talking about the same, as per SI, Patrick Mahomes said that he wants to follow the same investment route that Tom is taking. The star quarterback said, "I think Tom is trying to do it right now, but that’s definitely where you want to get to.

Going forward, Patrick Mahomes also revealed how he loves the NFL and wants to give back to this sport in any way possible. In the same context, he said, "I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible. When I’m done playing, obviously I’ll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I’ve always had my entire life."

According to a source by SI, Patrick Mahomes is currently in the process of acquiring some stocks of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, due to ongoing complications within the stock acquisition process, he is facing troubles that have slowed down his investment's finalization.