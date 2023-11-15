Patrick Mahomes wears same underwear in every NFL game since debut and doesn't wash if wins; he REVEALS

Patrick Mahomes surely doesn’t know when to stop sharing personal stuff. Apparently, during his time at the ManningCast this week, Patrick Mahomes revealed his superstition with his red underwear. Here’s what the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs said about his red underwear:

Patrick Mahomes revealed his weird superstition about wearing red underwear every game

Patrick Mahomes joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on their show ManningCast this week and made some interesting revelations about his superstition.

The three were commentating on the game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos when Peyton asked the quarterback a very interesting question.

“We saw your old teammate, your backup quarterback Chad Henne, said you have a few superstitions, and that one of them has been wearing the same pair of red underwear on game day for years now,” retired NFL legend asked soon-to-be-NFL legend Patrick Mahomes.

Now, usually, anyone else would have chosen not to answer that question or ignore it. But the Chiefs quarterback did the exact opposite. Patrick Mahomes revealed that his wife got him that underwear, so he has to wear them.

According to the star quarterback, he wore that underwear in his first season in the NFL, and he had a pretty good season. So, that was the starting point of his superstition. However, going forward, Patrick revealed that he only wears them on game days.

Patrick Mahomes wears the same red underwear as long as the Chiefs are winning the game

Patrick Mahomes made it clear that he does wash his underwear, but not as often as many would expect him to. The star quarterback said that he washes it every once in a while and not when the team is on a hot streak.

In other words, if the Kansas City Chiefs are winning games back-to-back, he keeps wearing that same red underwear each game until they lose. When the team loses, he takes it out and wash it away.

“I’ve just got to keep it rolling. So, you know, as long as we’re winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going,” Patrick explained his ideology behind wearing the same red underwear.

Ever since Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, the team has won, on average, at least 10 games each season. In fact, this season itself has been wonderful for the Chiefs, and they have been on the winning streak multiple times.

Adding all these weeks, it looks like the underwear has helped the Chiefs win many games. Do you think Patrick Mahomes’s belief is kind of weird?