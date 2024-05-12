Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were on hand for Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

While attending the game, Mahomes offered a surprise take to the ABC broadcast team, stirring up the ever-going raging debate comparing the athletic abilities of NBA and NFL players.

Patrick Mahomes’ Unsolicited Take Steals the Show

According to play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch, Mahomes spontaneously claimed that Thunder guard Luguentz Dort could make the transition to the NFL and thrive as either a linebacker or running back. Analyst Hubie Brown praised Mahomes' remark, calling it "a very nice compliment" towards Dort's abilities.

Mahomes' assessment added fuel to a spirited discussion that resurfaced when former NBA player Austin Rivers boldly stated he could take 30 current NBA athletes and have them compete in the NFL.

Rivers instigated the debate on The Pat McAfee Show, asserting NBA players' superior athleticism would translate well to football, while doubting NFL players could similarly succeed in the NBA.

Patrick Mahomes' Basketball Roots Shine Through

According to a 2023 Sports Illustrated profile, Mahomes' ability to "dip, spin, dart and sling" the ball from creative angles emanates from his days as a standout basketball player.

Ryan Tomlin, Mahomes' high school basketball coach, credited his "great, great, great" distribution skills for his unique NFL throwing motions.

The first glimpse came in 2018 against the Ravens when Mahomes fired a no-look, sidearm touchdown pass, leading the Chiefs owner to marvel he'd "never heard of a no-look pass, except in basketball."

During Super Bowl LVIII media day, Mahomes revealed he had once envisioned an alternate career path in basketball, boldly claiming:

"If I played basketball, I'd be just like Steph Curry. I've got the shot. I just got to get a couple little extra reps, couple shots up, I'll be shooting just like him. That's who I'd be."

His current contract, though, explicitly prohibits basketball activities, dashing any hopes of Mahomes recreating his basketball skills on the court while protecting the Chiefs' enormous investment.

Dallas Maverick Fans Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes Enjoy Courtside Seats

The Mahomes were seated courtside at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for the Saturday afternoon playoff contest. The Texas natives and high school sweethearts are avid Mavericks fans.

Their appearance was a lucky charm as Dallas took a 2-1 series lead with a 120-109 victory over OKC. Mahomes' bold take arrived as the world witnessed Dort's rugged, physical brand of basketball.

The Thunder defensive stalwart picked up six personal fouls before fouling out late in the fourth quarter while trying to contain Dallas' dynamic scoring duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The NFL vs NBA Debate Rages On

Whether athletes like Dort could genuinely transition between the NBA and NFL remains hotly contested. Mahomes' surprising endorsement only fanned the flames of a debate with no clear resolution in sight.

What's evident is the awe both NBA and NFL stars have for the elite athleticism exhibited at the highest levels of their respective sports.

As Hubie Brown noted, labeling Dort's abilities as translatable to pro football qualifies as "a very nice compliment" from one of the NFL's premier talents.

