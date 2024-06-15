Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Takes a Humorous Jab at Travis Kelce; Compares Him With Brother Jason Kelce

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes attended the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. She shared some funny behind-the-scene clips from the event on Thursday, June 13. She roasted Travis Kelce by drawing parallels between him and his brother.

Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of a figurine with the Chiefs’ TE in the background. “Is this Travis Kelce”, she wrote along with three laughing emojis. The Chiefs squad received rings for the Super Bowl LVIII win in February.

Brittany Mahomes makes fun of Travis Kelce with Jason Kelce comparisons

The figurine seemed to resemble former Eagles’ center Jason Kelce. It was designed just like the elder Kelce brother’s notorious celebration. Jason had spread both his arms holding a beer at the Chiefs' divisional game against the Bills.

However, the beers were swapped with Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII logos. The Chiefs have won the previous two NFL titles. They had played one of those SB games against Jason Kelce’s Eagles.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift couldn’t join the celebration. She is in the United Kingdom for her Eras Tour shows. But the pop icon cheered for Kelce on Mecole Hardman’s partner Chariah Gordon’s Instagram livestream.

Even though Swift is on a different continent in a different time zone, she showed up for the event. “Joining the party from Liverpool. Let’s Go”, the TTPD singer wrote. She was thrilled about Kelce’s third Super Bowl ring. Swift watched the stream for a while before dozing off. She will perform in the UK on Friday as well.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend Taylor Swift’s concert in Europe

Brittany Mahomes flew over 4000 miles to attend her best friend's performance. She tagged along with his husband on a 17-hour flight to Edinburgh. She shared some glimpses from the event on her Instagram story. Travis Kelce couldn’t make it to the show. He participated in a softball championship.