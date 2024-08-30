NFL fans have been bawling over a hilarious meme about Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A viral meme comparing her to Gerald, the lovable seal character from the animated film Finding Dory, has taken the internet by storm, resulting in a wave of reactions from fans.

The meme in question features a screenshot of Brittany Mahomes from a basketball game she attended with her husband Patrick at his alma mater, Texas Tech University, two years ago. The image is captioned, "Every time I see this video of Mahomes wife I immediately see Gerald from Finding Dory," drawing a comical parallel between Brittany and the animated seal.

The internet's response to the meme has been nothing short of entertaining. One fan humorously commented, "I'm not saying you're wrong... but that's wrong! lol.”

Another user adds, "Nahh I can't unsee it now.”

Some fans felt the comparison might be a bit harsh, with one user saying, "Yall doing her dirty."

The comparison has gained such traction that one fan boldly declared, "The internet has spoken, and Mahomes' wife is the human version of Gerald."

Another user was simply amazed at the accuracy of the comparison, and said, "Why is this so accurate?"

The screenshot used in the meme originates from a video that went viral two years ago when Patrick and Brittany attended a Texas Tech basketball game.

The couple was seated courtside, providing prime visibility for cameras to capture their interactions. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Brittany's expressions have made headlines.

During the same game, a separate incident occurred that has since become part of the couple's lore. In a video that quickly circulated online, Brittany was seen turning to a friend and saying, "Patrick just told me no more resting bitch face."

She then playfully mocked what she believed Patrick expected her expression to be (Gerald's face).

This incident talks about pop cultural slang known as RBF or Resting Bitch Face, an expression where individuals appear disgruntled or angry even when they're not. The Gerald comparison and RBF incident have definitely provided entertainment for fans and observers alike

Despite the occasional viral moment, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes continue to be one of the NFL's most beloved couples.