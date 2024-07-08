Patrick Mahomes Witnesses Lewis Hamilton’s Historic British GP Win After Major Adidas Collab Announcement

Lately, Patrick Mahomes has been on a VIP tour across Europe, exploring various places around. During the end of 2023, he invested in multiple sports teams. One of which is none other than the French F1 team, Alpine. Thus, the American football quarterback recently attended the British Grand Prix to support his team in the race.

Not only that, Mahomes also visited courtside at Wimbledon, made an appearance at Taylor Swift’s ongoing concert, and attended Morgan Wallen’s concert as well. Let’s learn about the things that the player has done in the past few days.

Patrick Mahomes attends British GP after major Adidas collab announcement

Patrick Mahomes is currently in Europe for his offseason. Just a few days ago, he announced Texas Tech’s partnership with Adidas for a 10-year deal. The three-time Super Bowl Champion, who has been associated with the footwear brand since his college days, was featured in the campaign that made this announcement.

As a part of the collaboration, the brand is now Texas Tech University’s official footwear, apparel, and accessory provider. With this partnership, Mahomes MVP's logo will also be on display.

Now after the collaboration, Mahomes took some time out to support his team at Silverstone on Sunday. However, the race did not prove to be promising and favorable for their squad. Eventually, Lewis Hamilton won the British GP for the ninth time and ended his three-year drought.

Apart from the race and collaboration announcement, Mahomes is having a great time, exploring various places with his wife, Brittany, and friend Travis Kelce. Together, the trio attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Amsterdam. Kelce and Mahomes also went on a golfing trip on the fourth of July.

What’s next for Patrick Mahomes with Kansas City Chief?

Patrick Mahomes’s European Tour will end soon as the NFL training camp is all set to start within a few days. Mahomes will join Kansas City’s training camp on July 20. With already two back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the squad is eyeing a third triumph this season.

Last season, Mahomes and his team secured their second consecutive NFL championship by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Meanwhile, in 2023, the squad secured a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. This victory also marked Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win.

It would be intriguing to witness how the Kansas City Chiefs would fare this time around and whether Mahomes will be able to add another Super Bowl win under his belt.

