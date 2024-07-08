Patrick Peterson Expresses Concern About ‘So Many Excellent Defensive Backs’ Still in NFL Free Agent Market

Patrick Peterson is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL, but his next team remains uncertain because he is still a free agent. On his podcast, All Things Covered, Peterson stated that he will "definitely be ready" for any team that calls him.

With barely two weeks until NFL training camps, Patrick is still seeking a team. In his podcast, he questioned the status of defensive backs, expressing dissatisfaction with the fact that the majority of DBs in the league are free agents. His question is legitimate, as he isn't the only veteran defensive back looking for work.

Patrick Peterson on All Things Covered

The three-time All-Pro CB, who became a free agent after being released by Pittsburgh in March, remarked that teams' offseason concerns should have been higher on the secondary level.



In a podcast episode of All Things Covered, Peterson and his co-host Bryant McFadden discussed the unsigned status of cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Stephon Gilmore, as well as the unrestricted free agency of safeties Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs.

Patrick stated, "What do you suppose the modern safety market and corners have to do with each other? It is a passing league, we all know. Why are so many excellent defensive backs who have competed at a high level still available for signing?”

Bryant McFadden, his co-host, was quick to point out that if a veteran makes the Week 1 roster, their money is guaranteed. Giving younger guys a shot is less expensive and may have more long-term benefits. Injuries, suspensions, and other unforeseen circumstances can potentially lead to opportunities for veterans in the future. These players will play throughout the season, even if they do not have a spot on the squad right now.

As of now, the free agent market has been scouted, with the top players in each position already on their new teams. However, there are some extremely experienced players available at cornerback and safety. That has compelled Patrick Peterson to speak his mind.

Patrick Peterson is likely to go to the Saints or Chiefs

David Latham, NFL insider and managing editor of Last Word On Sports, believes the New Orleans Saints or Kansas City Chiefs are Peterson's most likely next destinations.

The better match depends on who you ask: the team or Peterson. LWOS stated that Peterson wants to play cornerback, which makes more sense for the Chiefs than the Saints.

Peterson's most important distinction is his inclusion on the NFL's All-2010s team. He has three first-team All-Pro accolades and eight Pro Bowl appearances to his name. Peterson has amassed numbers throughout his 13-year career.

The veteran cornerback says he still has some juice in the tank if any team wants to give him a shot. Someone will very likely do this at some point. However, if the call never comes, Peterson may be only five years away from receiving the most prestigious call an NFL player can get: the Hall of Fame.