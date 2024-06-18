Patriots Ask Bill Burr to Remove THIS Peyton Manning Joke From Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame Ceremony

Tom Brady took insults, once again, but this time, on his professional life at his Hall of Fame ceremony. Alongside him, many others were roasted, however, this one joke didn't sit well with the New England Patriots.

The franchise cut out one Peyton Manning shot by Bill Burr and the move was so polite that the comedian was impressed to call it a brilliant move.

New England Patriots ask Bill Burr to remove a Peyton Manning joke from Tom Brady's HOF

During his appearance on the episode of Monday Morning Podcast, Bill Burry recalled that the New England Patriots cut one of his jokes during Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction at the Gillette stadium.

The comedian went on to roast Peyton Manning and said, “Peyton I always loved you. Because you know what? I always related to you more than I related to Tom Brady, because like you, I am also not the best quarterback in my family.”

This way, he also wanted to take a jab at the Patriots as Peyton’s older brother, Eli Manning, who is the only quarterback in the history of the National Football League (NFL) to defeat Brady in the Super Bowl with a 3-2 record.

However, the Patriots didn't want it to go out at Peyton’s expense and cut it out without Burr knowing it. The joke was planned to come in the middle of the induction ceremony when the video board displayed old pictures of the six-time Super Bowl champion celebrating on different occasions.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the team wasn't sure about the joke and made a “baller move,” told Burr. He further said, “They didn’t argue with us on it. I just went up there and I had my little jokes on my cards.”

The comedian said, “That slide, the one they were like, ‘Ah, we don’t know about this,’ and I thought, ‘I think it’s all right.’ They just took this slide out.”

Bill Burr calls it a ‘brilliant’ move by the New England Patriots

Bill Burr called it a “brilliant” move when he realized what the team had done with him, calling it a “perfect” way of handling a situation by the team. He expressed, “It’s like, ‘We don’t want to go back and forth with this guy.’ Just take the (expletive) slide out.”

The 56-year-old, when he later went on the stage, laughed about how the Patriots cleverly cut the joke out of the segment, saying, “That’s such the Patriot way. It’s like literally the perfect defense.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about the 2007/2008 NFL season, The New York Giants shocked the world when they reached the final game recording 10-6 while the Patriots were on 16-0 that season.

However, Eli and the Giants were the only ones to drag Brady’s side down concluding in a 17-14 win in the Super Bowl and the 43-year-old was awarded as the Super Bowl MVP.

Something similar happened during Super Bowl XLVI when the Giants won 21-17 and the retired quarterback, who spent his 16 seasons with the team which plays their home games at MetLife Stadium, was crowned as the MVP once again.