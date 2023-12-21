Patriots legend who won 2 Super Bowls with Tom Brady believes Patrick Mahomes will end his career as NFL GOAT

Tom Brady is one of the greatest players in the NFL. But now that he’s retired, the NFL is in search of his next greatest. Patrick Mahomes appears to be a top contender. In fact, whenever it comes to who'll be the next Brady, everyone has one answer: Patrick Mahomes.

Recently, an NFL legend himself shared what he feels about Patrick Mahomes. According to him, Patrick Mahomes is going to be better and greater than Tom Brady himself. Here’s what the NFL legend said about the Chiefs star quarterback.

Patriots legend Rodney Harrison predicts the future of Patrick Mahomes in the NFL

Before the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, Rodney Harrison was interviewed on the sidelines, where he talked highly about Patrick Mahomes. When asked about what’s next for Patrick Mahomes and whether he’s the best right now from Rodney Harrison, he just cannot refuse but agree with it.

“Before it’s all said and done, and I played with Brady, he’s going to be the greatest to ever do it. He will be,” Rodney Harrison said. It’s a big praise coming from a Patriots former safety who has spent six seasons with the team, won two Super Bowls, and been a part of Brady’s empire firsthand.

But it’s just some words coming from Rodney Harrison, something that Patrick Mahomes has proved to be worthy of. If we look at the stats, there’s a high chance that he can indeed beat the NFL GOAT himself. With two regular-season MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs already on the shelf, the Chiefs’ quarterback is already on the winner’s path.

Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings are quite hard to achieve, but if we look at the future of the Chiefs, they are well positioned for the upcoming years. Apart from that, we cannot just deny the fact that Mahomes is getting better and better each season. What do you say? Will Patrick beat Tom Brady in legend’s status?