Paul George Breaks Silence on Clippers Negotiations, Chooses 76ers with Kawhi Leonard's Support

As anticipated, the Philadelphia 76ers have officially secured Paul George, a nine-time All-Star. Wearing the No. 8 jersey for the Sixers, George is set to play from the 2024-2025 season onwards.

Throughout the offseason, speculation had surrounded the 76ers' interest in George as their primary free agent signing. Once George decided to opt out of his player contract with the Clippers and three teams in free agency, it eventually became clear that he favored a move to the 76ers. This addition now gives the 76ers a formidable star trio to move ahead with.

Paul George discusses contract negotiations with Clippers before joining 76ers

In an exclusive episode of "Podcast P with Paul George" Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Paul George shared insights into his decision to leave the LA Clippers and join the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite his original intention to stay in LA, he revealed that the contract offers did not meet his expectations, leading to his exploration of other options.

“Just to put it out there, I never wanted to leave LA. Initially, I was not trying to leave LA. LA is home, this is where I wanted to finish, and I wanted to work as hard as possible to win one in LA. That was the goal, to be here and be committed to LA,” George said.

“As it played out though, the first initial deal was I thought kind of disrespectful, right, and again, in all of this, no hard feelings, no love lost..it’s a business like you said. So the first initial deal was like two years, 60 [million]. So I’m like, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Two years, 60? That’s crazy! I’m not signing that.

“Now we’re getting into the negotiating– No, I’m not taking that deal and so they saying this, that we want you and Kawhi here long term, we want y’all to be here, all of this stuff right. Mind you this was before the season started…maybe October-ish when negotiations first started. As we kept going, it was like they would go up inches, inches, inches to where it was like 44-45 [million/year]…but this was a couple months in between before we got it to 40 something.

Kawhi Leonard's support paved the way for Paul George's move to the 76ers

Paul George asserts that Kawhi Leonard, his fellow star from the Los Angeles Clippers, rallied behind his choice to join the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

"Kawhi that conversation from me," George shared on Monday's Podcast P, sponsored by Wave Sports + Entertainment. He mentioned, "I rang him up saying I was likely to move on. My discussions with the Clippers didn't turn out as planned. I explained the situation to him just as I did to you. Following our discussion, I understood I needed to do what was in my best interest."

"He got it like, 'P, go secure your bag. I have no room to bear a grudge against you."

Following five seasons and a record-breaking 820 three-point shots in Los Angeles with the Clippers, George is on his way out. In contrast, Leonard is committed to the team till 2027 after signing a deal in January.

