Paul George, a prominent NBA player, signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on July 6, 2024. Known as "PG-13," he is a nine-time All-Star who previously played for the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Clippers. George will wear jersey number 8 with the 76ers to honor Kobe Bryant. During the 2023-24 season, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. His presence is expected to strengthen the team's championship hopes alongside stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Although George has yet to play with Embiid, he has already expressed admiration for the star center. On his show, Podcast P with Paul George, the Sixers' newest member was asked how one could defend Embiid. In response, George compared Embiid to one of the NBA's all-time greatest centers.

"You can't stop him," George said. "He's too big, agile, and can shoot from the three-point line. He's a force. He's our generation and our version of Shaq. There's nobody we can put on Shaq.”

George also highlighted Embiid's diverse skill set, making him nearly impossible to guard. He added that he finds Embiid funny and shared that they have a strong relationship.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Joel Embiid has become one of the league’s most dependable scorers. He topped the league in points per game during both the 2021-22 (30.6 ppg) and 2022-23 (33.1 ppg) seasons.

Last season, Embiid averaged 34.7 points per game, which would have been the league's best. However, an injury sidelined him, and the league removed him from the leaders' list. As a result, Luka Doncic led the league with 33.9 points per game.

Embiid and Paul George also create a formidable defensive frontcourt. George led the league in steals in 2019 with 2.2 per game and has been selected for two All-Defensive First Teams (2014, 2019) and two Second Teams (2013, 2016). Embiid, averaging 1.7 blocks per game in his career, has earned three All-Defensive Second Team selections (2018, 2019, 2021).

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the playoffs every year since 2018 but have yet to advance past the conference semifinals. They came close in 2019, losing to the eventual champions, the Toronto Raptors, on Kawhi Leonard’s game-seven buzzer-beater.

Paul George, on the other hand, has reached the conference finals three times. He made back-to-back appearances in 2013 and 2014 with the Indiana Pacers, facing LeBron James’ Miami Heat in both series.

