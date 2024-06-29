Paul George Highly Praises LeBron James’ Son Bronny; Eagerly Awaits Seeing Them Play Together

Bronny James recently got drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and since then he has become the talk of the town. Now, the LA Clippers shooting guard, Paul George shared his excitement to see Bronny playing in the same team as his father, LeBron James.

George took to his podcast, Podcast P, and discussed the father-son duo competing for the next season. He further expresses confidence in the young player. Let’s uncover what he has to say!

Paul George wishes to see Bronny James play with LeBron James

Paul George quickly shared his thoughts on how it would feel when Bronny throws a lob to LeBron to alley-oop. According to him, the team will go wild when that moment will take place.

Additionally, George also admitted that he is a fan of Bronny and the 19-year-old player has NBA potential. It is significant to note that the young prodigy has spent a year in college basketball and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season, before deciding to commit to the draft.

Paul George said, “Just imagine Bronny throws a lob to LeBron, LA is gonna go crazy… I’m a fan of Bronny I think he has NBA potential.”

Bronny James was recently picked by the Lakers with the 55th overall pick. Since then, it is expected that the father-son duo will be seen playing together in a game. However, things might not be the same as King James was already rumored to opt out of the contract and instead become a free agent.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, various NBA players are happy to see Bronny getting a chance to be able to play in the league. Let’s see what they have to say!

Also Read: Watch: LeBron James X Bronny James Resurfaced Commercial Goes Viral After 2024 NBA Draft

Besides, Paul George, many NBA players hail Bronny James

On another podcast, the Golden State Warriors power forward, Draymond Green expressed his thoughts, citing that it’s in Bronny’s genes that he will become a successful player in the league. Additionally, Green mentioned how the player has a basketball IQ and can play the game in the right way.

Meanwhile, Lakers player, Anthony Davis also expressed his support for Bronny’s selection. He went on to praise his newest teammate for his defensive abilities and playmaking skills.

Also Read: 5 Funniest Bronny James Memes On The Internet That'll Have You Laughing All Day