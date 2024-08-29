Paul George Jokes About 76ers Rookie Jared McCain’s Role Next Season: ‘Carry My PlayStation’

The Philadelphia 76ers used the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Jared McCain. On July 4, 2024, the 6'4" shooting guard from Duke University signed with the Sixers. As a consensus five-star recruit, McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game during his only season at Duke. He set a school freshman record by hitting 8 three-pointers in a single game and recorded three 30+ point performances, the most among NCAA Division I freshmen.

Paul George invited 76ers rookie Jared McCain to his 'Podcast P' show. During the conversation, George, now a veteran on the 76ers squad, explained the duties McCain would have as a rookie on the team, including carrying his PlayStation. They also discussed how rookie hazing can sometimes go too far in the league.

"I'm simple. Carry my Playstation, man. We good. We get into town, just drop my Playstation off at the door, and go on about your business, man. Have fun, enjoy yourself, and do your thing man. And I'll see you in the morning when you gotta come pick it back up and put it on the plane.”

Rookies who don’t listen are the ones who get into trouble. I don’t personally get involved in that, but I’ve been on teams where a rookie got treated poorly for not paying attention. I always remind the young guys: you only get to be a rookie once, so embrace it.

When you resist, that’s when the problems start... Next year, when you’re not a rookie anymore, you’ll enjoy it. You might even tell a rookie, ‘Hey, man, go grab that towel.’ George was clearly having fun with the young star, but rookie duties are a serious matter for NBA teams and players. Many veteran NBA players believe that rookies need to earn their place by respecting the established players.

As a veteran star in the NBA, Paul George will need to step up as a leader for the 76ers. While Joel Embiid remains the franchise's centerpiece, George’s talent and experience make him a key figure and influential voice in the locker room. George held a similar role on the Clippers, where he and Kawhi Leonard were the team's primary leaders. Although the Clippers didn’t achieve the success they hoped for, it was mainly due to injuries, not George’s performance or leadership.

